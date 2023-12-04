Introducing Most Influential 2023

We’re aware that a list like this won’t please everyone. There are many names who might have deserved to be on this year’s roster and aren’t – for which we are sorry. Most Influential is meant, above all, to represent industry trends and themes (and the people associated with those themes). It can never be comprehensive in actually tracking brute influence! It’s meant more as a snapshot, and it’s definitely not a ranking. Outside of picking the top 10, we don’t order the names; they appear randomly, more or less.