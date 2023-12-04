Gary Gensler: The Crypto Lightning Rod Who Runs the SEC

In 2023, the SEC won a partial victory (or suffered a partial loss, depending on how you look at it) in its case against Ripple. A spot bitcoin ETF is still just a dream in the eyes of issuers and exchanges, though hope that one may be approved as soon as next month has never been higher. And while the SEC has been publishing guidance (or at least proposed rules) and sharing hints about how it would enforce securities laws in crypto, it hasn't quite matched industry hopes of a bespoke model that would allow the vast majority of tokens to trade on U.S. platforms (or deem these tokens not securities).