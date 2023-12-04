Ian Allison's Giant Sam Bankman-Fried Scoop Won Accolades in 2023

This was Nov. 2, 2023. Exactly a year earlier, sitting at this same desk, I'd clicked the publish button on a monumental scoop from CoinDesk's Ian Allison that started it all. His article – and this really doesn't need to be said yet again because it's lore repeated by journalists and others over and over – exclusively revealed evidence that Bankman-Fried's hedge fund, Alameda Research, and therefore his systemically important FTX crypto exchange might be on shaky footing. (We all learned later that Bankman-Fried had stolen billions of dollars from customers, which explains why the balance sheet that Allison based his story on looked so odd.)