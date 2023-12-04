Pascal Gauthier Gave Crypto What It Needs – And Earned Jeers

3. Prediction: The industry will start witnessing a new wave of adoption led by real user needs, not just related to market price fluctuations. It will be a cycle of adoption and consumer usage will be the story of the next bull cycle. Teams like Ledger have been building through the bear market for the bull, and we're seeing the reality that more people will continue to use self-custody. More people will own crypto away from centralized exchanges, and experience the true benefits of digital ownership. Let's never forget that is why crypto exists in the first place: to enable anyone to gain full control over their personal value. More use cases will be built on top of every public blockchain and bring concrete value-adds to millions of users.