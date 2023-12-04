Paolo Ardoino: The Hardest Working Man in Crypto

Of course, this is not new. Tether has gone through the regulatory wringer before and walked away with two slaps on the wrists. The firm was smaller then, of course, but it also had much more baggage to deal with. It’s true Tether lied to the public when it promised to hold all its reserves in dollars, but now it does not promise that. And, if it ever operated on fractional reserves (i.e. with fewer reserves than its deposits), it likely isn’t anymore.