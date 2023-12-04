PayPal's Jose Fernandez da Ponte: Stablecoins for All

"I did a lot of work in payments in Latin America before I came to the U.S., so I'm very aware of the pains of things that we take for granted in Europe and the U.S.," Da Ponte said. "I think you will see adoption first in a few places geographically, like Africa and Latin America and Southeast Asia that are already driving that adoption. But also I think that you will see a lot of cross-border flows between the U.S. and the European Union, and these markets."