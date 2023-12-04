Brian Armstrong of Coinbase Is Crypto's Last Big Man Standing

"Now that some enforcement actions have landed, we have an opportunity as an industry to turn the page and write the next chapter of crypto adoption. I'm proud that Coinbase has always taken a compliant and trusted approach, and built for the long term, playing by the rules," Armstrong writes. "What keeps me motivated is that I'm passionate about economic freedom, and I can see that the technology underlying crypto is powerful enough that it will help bring this to the world. Crypto isn't going anyway, it's the future of money, and will become a greater share of global GDP over time," he said.