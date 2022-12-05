Presenting CoinDesk's Most Influential 2022
Fifty people who defined the year in crypto.
The year 2022 has been like no other in crypto history.
Each December since 2014, CoinDesk has taken stock of the year to date to find the themes, stories and people that made the biggest impact on crypto, blockchain and Web3. This gives us a chance to recognize the good as well as the bad.
Though it may seem like the cryptoverse suffered an entire year of calamity and failures, it has been only a tumultuous six months. Most of the first half of 2022 was pretty stable – for crypto – still buoyed by a strong 2021, growing mainstream interest and optimism.
As the collapse of the FTX empire is still fresh and unraveling, the failures and likely crimes exposed this year are what we will likely remember most. The crypto industry has lost $2 trillion in value – including countless people’s savings – since the price of bitcoin peaked just over one year ago.
Nonetheless, long-term positive trends continued: the tide of mainstream interests is still moving into the cryptosphere; regulatory efforts have gained momentum and urgency; and creators are still seeking and finding their way on-chain and virtually, experimenting with non-fungible tokens, the metaverse and Web3.
For the past several weeks, the CoinDesk staff has been taking in the fullness of the year’s events and debating the emerging themes and impacts. In October, we asked for the public’s input on our preliminary thoughts and sought nominations. These ideas and names informed our final selection.
To be clear, the Most Influential 2022 is a list, not a ranking. While we acknowledge some of our influencers had an outsize impact this year – and give them more prominence on the list – at some point ranking achievements is unrealistic. And inevitably, not everyone will agree with our choices. Many of our influencers – as befits the crypto bear market we’re in – are bad actors (but influential nonetheless). We make no claim that this is a list of the most admirable or admired.
Whatever you feel about our Most Influential 2022 choices, please do admire the outstanding portraits we commissioned of them. For the fourth consecutive year, CoinDesk worked with artists to make portraits and interpret the impact of our 50 influencers. Taking this one step further, this year we collaborated with Coinbase NFT to mint and auction 14 of the Most Influential 2022 portraits as NFTs, which allowed us to add a utility layer to include valuable perks to winning bidders including tickets to Consensus 2023. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to One Earth, a nonprofit combating climate change.
And now....
More: NFTs of the works depicted above sold at auction on Coinbase NFT. A percentage of the sale went to oneearth.org.
CoinDesk's Most Influential 2022
- 01Changpeng "CZ" Zhao
For vanquishing a “$40 billion” rival with a single tweet
- 02ZachXBTFor leaving crypto scammers no place to hide
- 03Ryan WyattFor brokering more high-profile Web3 partnerships than anyone
- 04Zooko WilcoxFor leading the "privacy is normal" campaign
- 05Molly White and the Skeptics
For being more right than wrong in 2022
- 06Rishi SunakFor acquiring the power to make the U.K.'s crypto dreams come true
- 07Balaji SrinivasanFor putting “Network States” on the map
- 08Yat SiuFor investing billions in Web3 gaming
- 09Nirmala SitharamanFor taxing and hobbling India's crypto trading industry
- 10Punk6529For championing an open metaverse
- 11Jerome PowellFor undermining Bitcoin’s “safe haven” narrative
- 12Alexey Pertsev
For serving jail time for the “crime” of writing open-source software
- 13Mu ChangchunFor guiding the Chinese CBDC the world admires and fears
- 14Brantly MilleganFor showing crypto is no refuge from the culture war
- 15Miladys NFT CommunityFor being the counterculture to cancel culture
- 16Maxine Waters and Patrick McHenryFor getting the ball rolling on a U.S. stablecoin bill
- 17Mairead McGuinnessFor setting a standard for global crypto regulation
- 18Ian and Dylan MacalinaoFor showing how divorced from the truth “total value locked” can be
- 19Heather "Razzlekhan" Morgan and Ilya “Dutch” LichtensteinFor creating enough drama for two crypto true-crime biopics
- 20Tamara LichFor showing Canadians that private citizens can petition to freeze someone’s crypto
- 21Victor Langlois aka FEWOCiOUSFor showing a 19-year-old artist can sell an NFT art collection for $20 million
- 22Bobby Kim aka Bobby HundredsFor taking a principled stand for creators and their royalties
- 23Kanav KariyaFor betting on a decentralized, cross-chain future in a year of crypto reckoning
- 24Carole House
For advising President Biden on a coordinated federal approach to crypto
- 25Hodlonaut v. Craig WrightFor establishing a legal precedent to say Wright is not Satoshi
- 26Tyler HobbsFor keeping art NFTs hot in Crypto Winter
- 27Arthur HayesFor speeding through crypto's redemption arc, becoming a blogging Virgil
- 28Amir HaleemFor inflating Helium’s 5G dreams that reality popped
- 29Chandler GuoFor fighting on behalf of Ethereum miners left behind by the Merge
- 30Keith GrossmanFor pushing the quintessential legacy brand Time into Web3
- 31Martin GlennFor taking a crash course in crypto bankruptcy
- 32Cynthia Lummis and Kirsten GillibrandFor writing a bipartisan bill for comprehensive U.S. crypto regulation
- 33Jordan Fish aka CobieFor revealing (in tweets) insider trading at Coinbase
- 34Larry FinkFor changing his mind about crypto and onboarding green-minded investors
- 35Mykhailo Fedorov
For raising many millions in crypto to defend Ukraine
- 36FatManTerraFor being the Cassandra of the Terra collapse
- 37Chris DixonFor continuing to bankroll the industry during Crypto Winter
- 38Matt DamonFor epitomizing peak crypto cringe
- 39Four Horsemen of the Cryptocalypse – Do Kwon, Alex Mashinsky, Su Zhu, Stephen Ehrlich
For proving old-fashioned corporate governance still matters
- 40Nic CarterFor taking a stand against toxic Bitcoin maximalism
- 41Erick Calderon aka Snowfro
For reimagining generative art for the NFT era
- 42Vitalik Buterin and Ethereum developers
For pulling off the most consequential upgrade in crypto history while keeping the network running
- 43Adam BrotmanFor blending Starbucks’ 60-million-member loyalty program with Web3
- 44Pali BhatFor knocking Reddit's NFT marketplace out of the park
- 45Eva BeylinFor being the doxxed face of a pseudonymous investment project
- 46Rostin Behnam and Gary GenslerFor fighting a turf war over whose U.S. agency will regulate crypto
- 47Sam Bankman-Fried
For putting the hyphens in crypto-savior-turned-market-wrecking-ball
- 48Wylie Aronow, Nicole Muniz and Greg Solano
For building a wildly successful community of Ape lovers
- 49Avery Akkineni and Gary Vaynerchuk
For chartering a mainstream party boat to the island of Web3
- 50@BowTiedBullFor converting TradFi toffs into bow-tied crypto bros
