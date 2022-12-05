Presenting CoinDesk's Most Influential 2022

To be clear, the Most Influential 2022 is a list, not a ranking. While we acknowledge some of our influencers had an outsize impact this year – and give them more prominence on the list – at some point ranking achievements is unrealistic. And inevitably, not everyone will agree with our choices. Many of our influencers – as befits the crypto bear market we’re in – are bad actors (but influential nonetheless). We make no claim that this is a list of the most admirable or admired.