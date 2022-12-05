The Doxxed Face of a Pseudonymous Investment Project

Founded by 14 acquaintances in a Telegram channel in 2019, eGirl Capital members are unknown even to each other. Beylin says she has yet to meet most of her eGirl co-investors. She doesn’t even know many of their birth names. That’s to say, she knows them as the rest of the world does, as a cartoon cat in a raincoat or King Leonidas with BTC-symbol eyes from the movie “300.”