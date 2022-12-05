Leading the Best Business-Development Team in Web3

Under the leadership of CEO Ryan Wyatt, Polygon’s BD team has managed to land partnerships with seemingly every major brand that is entering the Web3 space, including Nike, Starbucks, Reddit, Meta and Robinhood. Prior to joining Polygon in February earlier this year, Ryan served as Youtube’s head of gaming where he built the division from the ground up over seven years. At Polygon Studios, Ryan quickly assembled an experienced business development team that have held senior level roles at some of the world’s biggest companies including Amazon, Oracle, Apple and Electronic Arts.