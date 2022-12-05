Ethereum Pulled Off The Year’s Biggest Blockchain Event

The Merge could not have been accomplished without dozens of teams of developers, researchers and volunteers, both at Ethereum core and its clients. A client is a software that is used by the nodes operating the blockchain. The EF, a Swiss nonprofit dedicated to the building of Ethereum, coordinated the many client teams (at least nine of them with about 10-20 people per team) that built the testing, tooling and the actual proof-of-stake Beacon Chain into which the proof-of-work version of Ethereum merged. The massive undertaking involved multiple test nets, which are development versions of the blockchain to verify the soundness of the tasks. Many incremental steps had to be taken before the Merge could go ahead.