The Protocol: Bitcoin Censorship, or Just 'Spam Filtering?'

CENSORSHIP OR 'SPAM FILTERING?' Opinions are divided in the Bitcoin community over the efforts by a new mining pool called Ocean, guided by the feisty developer Luke Dashjr and backed by Block Inc.'s Jack Dorsey , to weed out NFT-like transactions the project characterizes as "spam." Leaders of the project say it was deployed using the node client software Knots, which filters out many transactions involving Ordinals inscriptions, often characterized as "NFTs on Bitcoin." The big idea is that some purists say the Bitcoin blockchain should remain uncluttered, to preserve it for payments. In posts on X, Dashjr deflected accusations of censorship by characterizing the move as a "filter" on "spam," and arguing that there was a "long-standing vulnerability " in Bitcoin Core – the dominant software used by most users to access the blockchain – that's been "exploited by modern spammers." CoinDesk's Sam Reynolds reported that the number of unconfirmed transactions is rising on the Bitcoin blockchain , now at more than 260,000. "Bitcoin Core has, since 2013, allowed users to set a limit on the size of extra data in transactions they relay or mine (`-datacarriersize`). By obfuscating their data as program code, Inscriptions bypass this limit," Dashjr wrote. Jason Fang, managing partner and co-founder at Bitcoin-heavy Sora Ventures , suggested that the inscriptions are likely to be safe for now, broadly speaking; many miners will avoid Ocean because processing the Ordinals transactions can be so profitable.