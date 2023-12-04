Sergey Nazarov: The Crypto Oracle

Chainlink has also solidified its position as a Web3 services platform for cross-chain services and all of the world's data and computation. The launch of Functions Beta, Automation 2.0 , and CCIP significantly expanded Chainlink's platform, giving developers the ability to use Chainlink to power all their cross-chain and offchain needs and eliminating the need to introduce additional security assumptions when using multiple oracle services. As the industry-standard decentralized computing platform, Chainlink has now enabled over $9T in total transaction value.