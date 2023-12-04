Avery Ching: Aptos Led a Year of 'VC Chains'

After leaving Meta in December 2021, Aptos's co-founders Mo Shaikh and Ching (who spent over a decade at the firm) decided to take the technology and go for it. It was all open source, after all. The two, who are six years apart in age, had met while working on Facebook's 300+ person blockchain team. They bonded over a mutual love of basketball and met for the first time in person the year they left Meta. Deciding to start a company was seemingly a matter of stubbornness.