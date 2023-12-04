Jesse Pollak Is Putting the Base in Coinbase
Coinbase's layer-2 blockchain, which launched this year, helps the exchange to scale and reduce transaction fees. Rivals, like Kraken, are now said to be launching their own layer 2s. That's why Pollak is part of CoinDesk's Most Influential 2023 list.
Layer 2s, separate blockchains built on top of a layer 1 that help scale it and reduce transaction fees, have been a key trend in 2023. And this year Coinbase, hitherto a centralized exchange, created its own layer 2 called "Base."
It was a hit.
This profile is part of CoinDesk's Most Influential 2023. For the full list, click here.
Click here to view and bid on the NFT created by Rebecca Rose. The auction will begin on Monday, Dec. 4, at 12 p.m. ET (17:00 UTC) and ends 24 hours after the first bid is placed. Holders of a Most Influential NFT will receive a Pro Pass ticket to Consensus 2024 in Austin, Texas. To learn more about Consensus, click here.
That's why Jesse Pollak, the creator of Coinbase's "Base" layer 2, was chosen this year for CoinDesk's Most Influential list. He and the Base team brought the major exchange on-chain, showing how Coinbase can be a blockchain builder, growing sources of new revenue while extending its operations beyond being just a marketplace for crypto.
"You're going to see every major player over the next five years realize, 'Oh, wow, in order to get the benefits of participating in this open on-chain economy, we need to bring more of our technology, we need to bring more of our customers, we need to bring more of our asset base on-chain into these open systems,'" Pollak told CoinDesk in an interview.
Originally hailing from Washington, D.C., Pollak joined Coinbase in 2017 where he led their consumer businesses on the engineering side. But it wasn't until the fall of 2021 that Coinbase started to think of ways to bring its business on-chain.
That led Pollak and his team to look into the options for about a year. By the end of 2022, the group was convinced that Ethereum was the best place to focus its energy, and that a layer 2 was the best place to enter this market.
"I think that we kind of believe that there's going to be many layer twos that collectively scale Ethereum rather than just kind of one single monolithic one," Pollak said in an interview. "We saw this opportunity to really build our contribution to scaling crypto and scaling Ethereum. And that's what ultimately ended up being Base."
Base, which went live in August 2022, is built using the OP Stack. Base has gained some recognition in the industry thanks to some of the social apps that have been deployed, like friend.tech, which during a few weeks in August was the second-largest revenue maker.
But the team at Base still views their layer 2 as a developer platform, with its vision to attract "a million developers, a billion users." That is about four or five orders of magnitude away from where the platform is today, according to Pollak.
The introduction of Base started a new trend: other exchanges are following suit. According to people familiar with the matter, Kraken, the second-largest U.S. crypto exchange and a competitor to Coinbase, is planning to come out with its own layer 2. OKX, another crypto exchange, recently announced their X1 layer 2 chain built on Polygon technology.
Pollak thinks that layer 2s will be brought to market by many more players in the industry. "It's not just going to be crypto exchanges that do this. It's literally going to be everyone," Pollak said.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.