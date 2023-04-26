As Crypto Grows, so Does CoinDesk’s Commitment to Keeping Pace

Of note in 2023 is the somewhat sporadic monthly returns, with underperformance in February and April, surrounded by outperformance in January and March. The lack of a discernible trend in instances like this highlights the need for objective, quantitative-based tools to evaluate trends. As crypto matures and the base of crypto investors widens, so, too, will the need for tools that strip the emotion out of allocation decisions. CoinDesk’s Bitcoin Trend Indicator can do that.