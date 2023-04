As Crypto Grows, so Does CoinDesk’s Commitment to Keeping Pace

Gemini, the Winklevoss twins’ crypto exchange, plans to open a derivatives platform outside the U.S. – initially offering bitcoin perpetual contracts. Gemini’s bigger rival, Coinbase, is also toying with the idea of setting up shop outside the U.S. It’s really no surprise at all that U.S.-based crypto businesses are thinking overseas thoughts as American regulators crack down hard on the industry. The question is whether folks in Washington really want to risk forcing crypto onto foreign turf. For all the anti-crypto talk from the likes of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), there’s plenty of support for aspects, at least, of the industry from conventional financial circles and other politicians.