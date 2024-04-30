Why Eigenlayer’s Airdrop Is Controversial

Another point of contention is that many Eigenlayer users will be cut out of the airdrop. Residents of the U.S., Canada and China are not going to receive tokens (alongside Russia), and users who interacted with the system via a VPN, a popular means of protecting privacy by routing through virtual networks, will also be shut out. This rankled some critics because users from these countries aren’t barred from interacting with the platform, though they are being excluded from the reward.