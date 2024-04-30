‘It's Modding, But on Steroids’: Mark Long on the Future of Web3 Gaming

But here with web3, that has real-world value. Right? So if we fuck up and I delete your $1,000 worth of stuff, I can't claim that I'm World of Warcraft and you never really owned it anyway. That’s a huge problem. So we have to be especially meticulous as we integrate any Web3 component. Then there’s the problem of potential exploits — things that we miss could create a disaster for the economy. It takes longer to integrate the Web3 component. The code has to be audited at a level that game code never normally needs to be audited. That was all brand new to us. It slows down our roadmap. But as we get better at it and there’s more tooling APIs and SDKs available, it will just get better and better.