ETF Euphoria Shows Bitcoin Needs Wall Street After All

That said, Gensler’s apparent antipathy to the industry, which manifests itself in a lack of regulatory clarity and a slew of lawsuits against major industry players, has not killed the industry. Nor has it stopped crypto from booming in other parts of the world, particularly in Asia. But it has come at a cost. Some crypto companies spend years embroiled in SEC lawsuits. Others choose to avoid the U.S. entirely, despite it being the world's largest economy and a major source of capital and talent.