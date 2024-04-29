Stablecoin Legislation Must Respect the Dual-Banking System

State-chartered stablecoin issuers would face application requirements issued by the Fed Board and incorporating vague standards regarding the stablecoin’s “benefit to the public” and role in the “stability of the financial system of the United States.” While a federal floor for basic stablecoin operating requirements — e.g., disclosure and reserve obligations — is one thing, federal approval standards for otherwise state-chartered issuers are quite another, particularly where they involve nebulous concepts that give regulators broad discretion and create room for abuse. And, notably, the Fed Board would have the power to block these trust companies from issuing stablecoins with a two-thirds vote.