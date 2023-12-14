Crypto-Friendly Does Not Mean Crypto-Easy

Singapore got its pro-crypto reputation thanks to its early moves to regulate the industry and a consultative approach from its regulators. But while Singapore may be all in on asset tokenization, it’s actually not “crypto-friendly” at all. Singapore’s financial regulator basically said as much. Last year, Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, gave a talk called, "Yes to Digital Asset Innovation, No to Cryptocurrency Speculation.” This year he went even further, saying that cryptocurrencies “have failed the test of digital money.” Menon argued that cryptocurrencies have not performed well as a medium of exchange or a store of value. He also pointed to sharp speculative swings and significant losses by crypto investors.