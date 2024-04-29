We Must Protect Crypto-AI From Financial Nihilism

But the usual failure mode is rearing its head. We see large AI-themed projects launching as bridges to nowhere, using the narrative of AI to create marketing that masks the underlying reality – which is rushed vaporware with tokenomics that induces investors to invest, stake or sell. Raising money in itself should not be a sufficient goal for an entrepreneur. Designing financial incentives that attract investors to an AI-themed casino is a disservice to the important role that Web3 has to play in the next century of economic activity.