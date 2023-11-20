Does Worldcoin Need a Reevaluation? Understanding Sam Altman’s Crypto-AI-UBI Experiment

It’s no secret that tech is in a transitional moment. The so-called “techlash” is waning, in part because the promise of AI now seems revolutionary – when this time last year the tech barely seemed feasible. But extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence and deserve scrutiny. There are some technologists who view Altman as a symbol of progress, who don’t even want to wait the 30-days for OpenAI’s new interim CEO’s internal review of Altman’s firing to join his camp.