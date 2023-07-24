The Untold Story of Worldcoin’s Launch: Inside the Orb

Blania, Sada and others from Worldcoin conveyed to me many, many times that the Orb is not collecting biometric data from the eyeballs, or at least not unless the user explicitly allows it. “Privacy is a fundamental human right. Every part of the Worldcoin system has been carefully designed to defend it, without compromise. We don’t want to know who you are, just that you are unique,” reads the company’s privacy statement. (That said, some data is captured if the user allows it. The default setting is to not capture data; users can change this and allow it to be stored, which Worldcoin says is used for the narrow purpose of improving its algorithm. Why users would go out of their way to enable this is beyond me.)