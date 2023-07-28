Is the Worry Over Worldcoin Warranted?

Still, there’s at least one positive that could arise out of the Worldcoin project. It is drawing attention to the need for some kind of proof of humanity, which could give oomph to the many interesting projects seeking to give people greater control over their identities in the Web3/AI age. The answer to proving and elevating authentic humanity could lie in capturing the “social graph” of our online connections, relationships, interactions and authorized credentials via decentralized identity (DID) models or initiatives like the decentralized social networking protocol (DSNP) that’s part of Project Liberty. Or it might yet lie in a biometrics solution like the one Worldcoin is working on, though hopefully with a more decentralized, less corporatized structure. What’s clear is that we must do something.