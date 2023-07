A Wall Street (Crypto) Analyst’s Take on ChainLink: Crypto Long & Short

Talk to people who build and think about market infrastructure (the geeks – like me – call it “market structure”), and they get real excited about DeFi . It’s a sandbox where they can, in theory, build a whole new way of doing markets and finance. (I wrote an article that addressed this in my prior life at Bloomberg.) With the caveat that this bill likely is going nowhere fast, here’s a story about a new U.S. Senate bill that seeks to regulate DeFi like it was a bank. That doesn’tbe a disaster for DeFi, but a clampdown could threaten the decentralized ethos of decentralized finance. Remember, the whole point of DeFi is you write some code that lets people do finance-y stuff in a relatively lightweight manner. But imagine how bogged down that gets if stringent regulations are dumped on top of it. Undermines the appeal, doesn’t it? Separately, though maybe relatedly, DeFi volumes are at seven-month lows