A Wall Street (Crypto) Analyst’s Take on ChainLink: Crypto Long & Short

At any rate, as part of our ever-expanding efforts to provide value at CoinDesk, I’m resorting to past practices and expanding my crypto coverage universe. What follows is my first attempt to write an equity analyst–style report on a digital asset. Given the often-opaque nature of this space, I think it’s necessary, to a certain extent. Honestly, outside of bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH), the general public may have trouble discerning the use case for one versus another.