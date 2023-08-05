NFT Trading Is Ice Cold But Developers Are Still Hot for Web3

Funding for Ordinals: Ordinals, the protocol that allows NFTs to be added to the Bitcoin blockchain, is establishing a non-profit organization to ensure that its developers get compensated for their work in a way that does not compromise their neutrality. Inscriptions on Bitcoin’s mainnet were first introduced by programmer Casey Rodarmor in January and paved the way for Bitcoin NFTs, though the development of the technology was mostly funded privately by Rodarmor and gifted contributions to the core developers.