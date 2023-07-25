RWA Tokenization: What Does it Mean to Tokenize Real-World Assets?

To take it back to the Warhol painting, if 1,000 people own shares of a single artwork, people can speculate and trade around those shares at any time, without any need to coordinate with the other owners. Instead of having a single seller have to work with a gallery, appraiser, lawyer and bank, each of whom will charge a fee or commission to sell to a single buyer, the seller and buyer can trade directly with each other and pay only minimal gas fees to instantly transfer the asset.