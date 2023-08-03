NFT Trading Volume Is Sinking, But It’s Not Stopping Developers From Entering Web3

“We saw pretty strong new users in Q2 2022, but as time went on, the number of new users entering the space for NFT volume basically wasn't able to sustain that level of growth, which is why today we're kind of seeing a lower number than usual,” said Tandowsky. “One thing that kind of stands out is the need for additional use cases for some NFTs … there could be a lot of future NFT use cases that look very different from their original JPEG iteration.”