Technology

Israel War Prompts Crypto Firms Including Fireblocks, MarketAcross to Start Aid Fund

The organization will host a multi-signature wallet to collect donations in multiple cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) as well as the dollar-linked stablecoins USDT and USDC.

By Margaux Nijkerk
AccessTimeIconOct 9, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. UTC
Updated Oct 9, 2023 at 5:32 p.m. UTC
(Eduardo Castro/Pixabay)

(Eduardo Castro/Pixabay)

Crypto and web3 communities in Israel said Monday they have established Crypto Aid Israel, to raise funds for Israeli citizens who have been displaced and in need of humanitarian aid due to the outbreak of war with Hamas.

The organization will host a multi-signature wallet – controlled jointly by multiple parties – to collect donations denominated in multiple cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) as well as the dollar-linked stablecoins USDT and USDC, according to a press release from Crypto Aid Israel.

Numerous Israeli banks and regulators have stepped in to assist with the flow of these crypto donations. According to a source close to the initiative, for the first time, these banks will most likely provide a bridge to move those crypto assets to the banks.

Fireblocks, a crypto safekeeping specialist firm, has stepped in to manage those crypto assets, according to a press release.

“A strict policy has been implemented that requires at least of four out of seven signatories to move funds out of the wallet,” Crypto Aid Israel said.

A couple of members of the alliance so far include Fireblocks as well as MarketAcross, Collider Ventures, CryptoJungle and Israel Blockchain Association.

"We hope to raise the necessary funds to provide food and shelter for families who lost their homes," CryptoJungle CEO Ben Samocha said in the press release. "We are also hoping to provide hygiene and medical products for the bombarded Israeli civilian populace and to raise awareness for the horrors the Israeli people are facing right now."

Since the beginning of the war that started on Saturday, over 800 Israelis have died and more than 2,600 people are wounded, with over 100 people kidnapped into Gaza.

Edited by Bradley Keoun.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Margaux Nijkerk
Margaux Nijkerk

Margaux Nijkerk reports on the Ethereum protocol and L2s. A graduate of Johns Hopkins and Emory universities, she has a masters in International Affairs & Economics. She holds a small amount of ETH and other altcoins.

Follow @cryptauxmargaux on Twitter

