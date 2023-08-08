Venture-Backed Saddle Finance Proposes Wind-Down, Dissolution

Bitcoin
$29,984.20+2.90%
Ethereum
$1,861.81+2.08%
Binance Coin
$246.32+1.71%
XRP
$0.64705056+3.46%
Dogecoin
$0.07561655+1.58%
Cardano
$0.30028829+3.94%
Solana
$24.57+6.93%
Tron
$0.07707305+0.47%
Polygon
$0.69942034+4.43%
Polkadot
$5.07+1.95%
Litecoin
$84.26+2.88%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000956+5.31%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,038.01+3.05%
Bitcoin Cash
$240.04+1.18%
Uniswap
$6.08+4.26%
Toncoin
$1.29+4.80%
Avalanche
$12.75+2.02%
Chainlink
$7.40+3.96%
Stellar
$0.14255328+0.94%
UNUS SED LEO
$4.02+0.52%
Binance USD
$1.02+0.03%
TrueUSD
$1.01+0.04%
Monero
$159.96+1.10%
OKB
$46.95+4.04%
Ethereum Classic
$17.99+2.16%
Cosmos
$8.61+1.77%
Hedera
$0.06169993+9.55%
Internet Computer
$4.18+0.63%
Filecoin
$4.18+0.45%
Lido DAO
$1.91+3.47%
Cronos
$0.05813998+0.74%
Quant
$103.49+0.66%
Arbitrum
$1.18+3.20%
Aptos
$6.75+1.66%
VeChain
$0.01838915+2.76%
NEAR Protocol
$1.37+2.53%
Optimism
$1.73-4.84%
Maker
$1,227.84+0.96%
The Graph
$0.10857439+2.77%
Aave
$66.78+3.07%
XDC Network
$0.06728598-4.04%
Algorand
$0.11587065+3.18%
Kaspa
$0.04503887-8.56%
Stacks
$0.62863151+7.79%
The Sandbox
$0.41403786+2.45%
Synthetix
$2.62+1.45%
MultiverseX
$32.30+3.00%
EOS
$0.72567005+1.26%
Immutable X
$0.73973867-0.71%
Axie Infinity
$6.06+2.90%
Tezos
$0.80400000+1.90%
Theta
$0.74419789+2.09%
USDD
$1.00+0.03%
Bitcoin SV
$36.61+0.54%
Injective Protocol
$8.33+4.25%
ApeCoin
$1.88+2.05%
Decentraland
$0.37603077+1.73%
Fantom
$0.24229868+2.07%
NEO
$8.70+1.84%
Render Token
$1.66+2.84%
Gala
$0.02388484+2.24%
eCash
$0.00003066+3.77%
Flow
$0.57236760+3.15%
Kava.io
$0.85160891+1.37%
GateToken
$4.10-0.47%
KuCoin Token
$5.68+1.46%
Radix
$0.05303779+1.54%
Chiliz
$0.07737743+0.43%
Curve DAO Token
$0.61626919-0.28%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.05%
Klaytn
$0.16015550+1.46%
Rocket Pool
$26.09-2.39%
IOTA
$0.17728952+2.42%
PAX Gold
$1,970.58-0.24%
Luna Classic
$0.00007977+1.96%
Frax Share
$6.35-1.72%
GMX
$50.87-3.67%
Casper
$0.03975061+0.76%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047+1.68%
Sui
$0.60398992+2.04%
Mina
$0.46091539+3.67%
Huobi Token
$2.62+0.07%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.94969059+3.44%
Compound
$56.50+1.96%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.66+0.76%
Dash
$33.44+1.97%
Conflux
$0.18102592+0.80%
Nexo
$0.66256082+2.03%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.18%
dYdX
$2.11+1.85%
Arweave
$5.42+2.86%
Zilliqa
$0.02045817+0.41%
PancakeSwap
$1.54+1.43%
Woo Network
$0.18843322+2.71%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21474783+4.69%
1inch Network
$0.31097392+0.78%
THORChain
$1.03+6.27%
Flare
$0.01479720+1.71%
Helium
$2.11+1.78%
Golem
$0.29719773+46.37%
Enjin
$0.29432773+0.93%
Gnosis
$113.47+1.42%
Loopring
$0.23066307+3.01%
Mask Network
$3.48+0.50%
Osmosis
$0.46596735+0.29%
Qtum
$2.65+3.26%
Illuvium
$48.85+4.65%
NEM
$0.03013233-0.61%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.29+0.15%
Celo
$0.51592782+2.65%
Convex Finance
$3.29-0.67%
SingularityNET
$0.21222818+1.65%
Zcash
$29.79+2.44%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.48+2.97%
Worldcoin
$1.98-3.93%
Oasis Network
$0.04799360+1.69%
Astar
$0.05360303+1.03%
BLUR
$0.28736539-0.48%
Holo
$0.00132677+0.19%
Decred
$14.87+1.43%
FLOKI
$0.00002270+1.04%
Ravencoin
$0.01850502+0.54%
Audius
$0.19403875+0.59%
Stepn
$0.21075201+1.67%
Yearn Finance
$6,446.92+1.22%
Fetch.ai
$0.20319847+2.69%
ICON
$0.21646838+2.62%
Beldex
$0.03707546+2.70%
Kusama
$22.83+1.22%
Ankr
$0.02479583+0.51%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.56962271+0.84%
Waves
$1.95+1.55%
SXP
$0.33696731+2.73%
JasmyCoin
$0.00396564+3.04%
Wemix
$0.60304061+0.00%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000001.90%
EthereumPoW
$1.73+2.27%
Balancer
$4.39+1.69%
Siacoin
$0.00354072+0.17%
Aragon
$4.42+2.90%
IoTeX
$0.01796257+2.09%
Wax
$0.05036993+0.70%
Ribbon Finance
$0.21797706-0.98%
Band Protocol
$1.25+0.57%
Moonbeam
$0.23562063+0.66%
SafePal
$0.44103302+0.62%
Gains Network
$5.32+12.32%
TerraUSD
$0.01562420-1.63%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34530853+1.22%
Biconomy
$0.23604486+2.92%
Harmony
$0.01194678+1.80%
Livepeer
$4.96-14.75%
Sushiswap
$0.73199642+2.11%
Axelar
$0.39436373+1.10%
Amp
$0.00244538+1.18%
DigiByte
$0.00822867+1.11%
Skale
$0.02873640+2.95%
Core
$0.87339395+2.25%
Stargate Finance
$0.64254364-0.11%
Kadena
$0.53852907+2.47%
Polymath Network
$0.14490000-3.54%
Lisk
$0.86483371+2.12%
Horizen
$8.92-2.42%
UMA Protocol
$1.68+0.16%
Kyber Network
$0.65691963-0.83%
Cartesi
$0.15057744+1.52%
Synapse
$0.58379905+1.99%
Joe
$0.32098240+1.52%
Merit Circle
$0.25077179+10.09%
PlayDapp
$0.19187575+9.42%
Nervos Network
$0.00305909+0.85%
Liquity
$1.02-1.82%
API3
$1.10-7.82%
OriginTrail
$0.24423382-23.81%
Bitgert
$0.00000023+7.63%
Coin98
$0.16659521+16.63%
iExec RLC
$1.25+0.09%
Nano
$0.66975103+1.54%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01789525+1.30%
Radiant Capital
$0.30156901+3.44%
Bancor
$0.58748959+5.12%
Numeraire
$13.86+1.23%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015+0.73%
Celer Network
$0.01480509+4.25%
Radicle
$1.65-0.28%
Steem
$0.18556742+0.20%
OMG Network
$0.57314416+3.10%
SPACE ID
$0.27370894+4.88%
Syscoin
$0.10745090+1.88%
Dent
$0.00079854+0.57%
Stormx
$0.00689429-2.40%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.16+1.60%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.93910190+0.87%
Civic
$0.09012440+4.89%
Secret
$0.34193650+1.84%
MetisDAO
$16.25+9.62%
Verge
$0.00426263+1.22%
Marlin
$0.00860642+1.74%
Powerledger
$0.16064695+1.52%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00164184+2.76%
Chromia
$0.11931744+3.10%
NKN
$0.10226596+3.19%
Yield Guild Games
$0.35641437-10.90%
Hashflow
$0.37213505+1.84%
WINkLink
$0.00006755+1.10%
Gitcoin
$1.06+1.78%
Celsius
$0.15107653+1.23%
Bifrost
$0.04486663+8.35%
Keep Network
$0.11306230-0.64%
COTI
$0.05022573+0.18%
Request
$0.07947827+2.32%
Ren
$0.06095401+1.21%
MOBOX
$0.29387880-0.72%
Galxe
$1.25+3.65%
Spell Token
$0.00048051-0.88%
WazirX
$0.12358890+3.81%
ARPA
$0.05476365+0.58%
Sun Token
$0.00547699+0.75%
Sweat Economy
$0.00662186-1.88%
XYO Network
$0.00363173+3.07%
Origin Protocol
$0.09786039+1.83%
Adventure Gold
$0.63614157-3.22%
Raydium
$0.22088304+2.99%
Verasity
$0.00475621+4.28%
Aavegotchi
$0.95435465+0.49%
Voyager Token
$0.16528698+4.49%
SuperRare
$0.07494974+1.72%
Maple
$5.83-0.60%
Boba Network
$0.13257277-0.16%
Badger DAO
$2.22+1.60%
Alien Worlds
$0.01182588+0.54%
Storj
$0.29559839+0.68%
Index Chain
$0.05371466+2.42%
CEEK VR
$0.04898212+4.74%
RACA
$0.00011690+7.44%
Moonriver
$5.25-4.59%
TrueFi
$0.03689752+5.23%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.53594919+1.90%
Orchid
$0.06536533+17.56%
GAS
$2.67-0.16%
Reef
$0.00159621+1.80%
LCX
$0.04592711+1.09%
Rally
$0.00671210+4.93%
Saitama
$0.00073621+1.29%
Polkastarter
$0.31772422+4.26%
Travala.com
$0.59125876+1.70%
Ethernity
$1.62+2.14%
LooksRare
$0.05408130-6.32%
Serum
$0.07824848-4.43%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.03+0.55%
DIA
$0.25488289+0.68%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.24367208+0.20%
BarnBridge
$2.97+0.04%
Virtua
$0.02566160+1.54%
Keep3rV1
$54.78+2.26%
Enzyme
$17.89-0.30%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12100922-0.27%
Onyxcoin
$0.00102177+1.26%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.67+1.29%
Alchemix
$13.07+1.24%
Velas
$0.00966828+1.37%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15785427+3.30%
Decentral Games
$0.03268146-3.43%
CLV
$0.03778693+2.01%
Bluzelle
$0.05380896+1.69%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-4.65%
Star Atlas
$0.00155959+2.39%
district0x
$0.02745036-1.13%
MXC
$0.00842528-0.66%
0x
$0.21915725-0.61%
Harvest Finance
$25.44+0.76%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.30-0.51%
StaFi
$0.28632887+3.63%
Bonk
$0.00000035+8.49%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00374851+1.79%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000074+0.66%
Rarible
$1.03-1.17%
Augur
$1.44-6.31%
Tokemak
$0.59304001-0.30%
Tamadoge
$0.00903005-1.32%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01179245-1.71%
Quantstamp
$0.01108981-3.69%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02584507-8.25%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.05227308+13.12%
FTX Token
$1.25+7.83%
Braintrust
$0.26748160+1.36%
Pepe
$0.00000123+9.61%
BitDAO
$0.50789792+0.76%
Threshold
$0.02440094+2.51%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.11007022+2.00%
Human
$0.03868017-0.73%
Pitbull
$0.0000000011.63%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.08-0.58%
Hamster
$0.000000001.79%
Tether
$1.00-0.11%
USD Coin
$1.02-0.09%
Dai
$1.01-0.07%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Technology

Venture-Backed Saddle Finance Proposes Wind-Down, Dissolution

The Ethereum-based crypto trading protocol would shut down and distribute its treasury to investors under the proposed plan.

By Danny Nelson
AccessTimeIconAug 8, 2023 at 8:39 p.m. UTC
Updated Aug 8, 2023 at 8:49 p.m. UTC
Closed icon on a blue computer screen, representing Cardano stablecoin platform Ardana ending. ((Sean Gladwell/Getty Images)

Cardano stablecoin platform Ardana has called it quits. (Sean Gladwell/Getty Images)

Ethereum-based crypto trading protocol Saddle Finance is moving to shut down operations and distribute its treasury to investors.

Saddle’s founder Sunil Srivatsa on Tuesday proposed the group liquidate its treasury into Arbitrum (ARB) tokens and airdrop the proceeds to holders of Saddle’s SDL and veSDL tokens, with veSDL holders getting four times as big an allocation. It was not immediately clear how large Saddle’s treasury was.

The snap poll comes after the monumental hack of decentralized exchange (DEX) giant Curve last month, which ripped through Ethereum's decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem and, according to Srivatsa’s blog post, reminded Saddle’s team of the ever-present threat of exploitable bugs. He said the protocol’s developers need to step back from the project by September 30, 2023.

Saddle previously raised over $10 million from venture backers. It has faced accusations of cloning DeFi giant Curve’s codebase.

The snapshot for determining who is eligible for allocations has already happened, according to investors watching the situation.

Srivatsa did not immediately respond to a request for comment.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Danny Nelson
Danny Nelson

Danny is CoinDesk's Managing Editor for Data & Tokens. He owns BTC, ETH and SOL.

Follow @realDannyNelson on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
DeFiEthereumShutdown