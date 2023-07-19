Code Wallet Aims for Fresh Start on Solana After Messy Tale of Kik and KIN

In an interview with CoinDesk, Livington spun KIN’s regulatory baggage as a positive: "KIN is the only token that's on Solana that has no inflation that's been through the SEC gauntlet." The idea is that it has been given a green-light for trading in the U.S., and is, in Livingston’s view, better suited for adoption as a payment method than similar virtual currencies that have yet to get regulatory clearance. (The SEC’s case against KIN wasn’t all that dissimilar from the one currently underway with Ripple, albeit at a much smaller scale.)