What Is Ethereum’s ‘Data Availability' Problem, and Why Does It Matter?

Separate “data availability” layers could reduce congestion on the Ethereum network by making it easier for ancillary “rollup” networks to verify that transactional details exist and are available to download if needed — without actually downloading them. The concept might offer an alternative to Ethereum’s own proposed solution, seen as years away.

By Margaux Nijkerk Jul 12, 2023 at 3:34 p.m. UTC