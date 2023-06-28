Bitcoin-Friendly App Damus Avoids Apple Deplatforming After Two-Week Battle Over 'Zaps' Tipping
Apple had threatened to eject the bitcoin-friendly social media app from its App Store by June 27 unless Damus removed the ability to receive bitcoin tips via “zaps” on content posts.
Bitcoin-friendly social media app Damus received approval to remain in the Apple App Store on Wednesday, after a two-week battle that started on June 13 when the tech giant threatened to eject it from the App Store for violating the company’s in-app purchase guidelines by allowing tips or “zaps” on content paid for with bitcoin (BTC) instead of Apple Pay.
The new version of Damus will no longer have zaps on posts – a configuration Apple reportedly considers equivalent to selling digital content – but will still allow users to send zaps to each other at the profile level.
Apple has come under fire from the Bitcoin community – among them former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey – with complaints that it’s impeding bitcoin adoption by imposing overly rigid guidelines when it comes to bitcoin-friendly applications on the App Store. The tech giant told CoinDesk it “reviews all apps against the same set of guidelines.”
Some Damus supporters considered the approval a small win despite the compromise to restrict zaps to posts.
“The most important thing is that the concept of zaps exists,” one user tweeted. “Medium term, it will revolutionize social media. Patience.”
Damus creator William Casarin previously told CoinDesk he found Apple’s review process frustrating, but the Canadian developer has already moved on to adding new features to his app after compromising with the tech giant.
“Damus v1.5 approved,” Casarin posted on the decentralized social media app late Tuesday. “Onward.”
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.