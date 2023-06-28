Bitcoin-Friendly App Damus Avoids Apple Deplatforming After Two-Week Battle Over 'Zaps' Tipping

Bitcoin
$30,222.33-1.54%
Ethereum
$1,850.75-2.56%
Binance Coin
$233.10-2.49%
XRP
$0.46920351-2.61%
Cardano
$0.27130000-4.51%
Dogecoin
$0.06376216-2.84%
Tron
$0.07415475-0.63%
Solana
$16.26-2.75%
Litecoin
$85.10-3.44%
Polkadot
$4.94-3.54%
Polygon
$0.62648804-6.05%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,205.40-1.29%
Bitcoin Cash
$227.80-1.70%
Avalanche
$12.57-5.67%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000732-3.78%
Binance USD
$0.99969911-0.04%
Uniswap
$4.93-6.92%
Chainlink
$5.93-4.77%
Monero
$166.44-2.07%
Stellar
$0.10323200+2.90%
Cosmos
$9.23-0.86%
Ethereum Classic
$17.81-4.63%
Internet Computer
$4.11-5.85%
Filecoin
$3.87-4.13%
Lido DAO
$1.87-4.75%
Hedera
$0.04890507-3.80%
Quant
$105.07-1.97%
Arbitrum
$1.15-5.10%
Aptos
$7.05-5.16%
Crypto.com
$0.05563161-1.93%
VeChain
$0.01852835-1.69%
NEAR Protocol
$1.38-6.70%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.12%
Stacks
$0.68792715-3.51%
The Graph
$0.10431347-4.73%
Algorand
$0.11879804-6.73%
Aave
$60.17-6.93%
Elrond
$33.11-2.46%
Fantom
$0.30046904-3.97%
ApeCoin
$2.25-3.12%
Optimism
$1.23-7.20%
EOS
$0.68850000-4.28%
The Sandbox
$0.40794653-5.26%
Immutable X
$0.70944433-5.93%
Bitcoin SV
$37.37-0.25%
Tezos
$0.76600000-5.17%
Theta
$0.71078358-5.36%
Decentraland
$0.36596622-5.98%
Axie Infinity
$5.67-3.95%
Synthetix
$2.01-5.67%
Maker
$675.84-1.59%
NEO
$8.60-5.65%
Injective Protocol
$7.44-3.43%
Gala
$0.02418889-5.96%
Curve DAO Token
$0.67798843-3.05%
Kava.io
$0.92807084-5.71%
Flow
$0.51412612-4.83%
Luna Classic
$0.00008724-4.67%
IOTA
$0.17641601-3.65%
PAX Gold
$1,896.01-0.37%
BitTorrent
$0.00000046-3.17%
eCash
$0.00002255-5.47%
Mina
$0.46399110-6.75%
Chiliz
$0.07400272-4.62%
Dash
$34.63-4.54%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.90351891-1.65%
Woo Network
$0.21635011-3.65%
Nexo
$0.63323537-0.87%
Zilliqa
$0.01947907-5.38%
dYdX
$1.90-4.47%
PancakeSwap
$1.48-4.55%
THORChain
$0.96709967-4.15%
Basic Attention Token
$0.18867000-4.06%
Enjin
$0.27881387-5.45%
Flare
$0.01489195-4.72%
Compound
$40.49-2.35%
Loopring
$0.22237624-5.00%
Mask Network
$3.37-4.17%
Convex Finance
$3.50-4.45%
BLUR
$0.34873644-7.40%
NEM
$0.02771524-4.60%
Zcash
$29.34-3.50%
Illuvium
$44.54-5.19%
Qtum
$2.32-6.00%
FLOKI
$0.00002419-7.19%
Oasis Network
$0.04724454-5.37%
Holo
$0.00133678-4.33%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.33-2.18%
Fetch.ai
$0.22014313-5.73%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.62-4.39%
Decred
$14.50-1.51%
Celo
$0.44178756-5.18%
Ravencoin
$0.01858311-3.10%
Kusama
$24.55-4.22%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-6.06%
Stepn
$0.21432625-6.86%
EthereumPoW
$1.91-6.57%
JasmyCoin
$0.00423802-7.39%
Yearn Finance
$6,175.07-4.21%
SXP
$0.35689052-4.21%
Waves
$1.99-6.27%
ICON
$0.20532448-4.09%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.61949180-5.50%
Audius
$0.17750011-3.83%
Ankr
$0.02278446-5.83%
IoTeX
$0.01918858-4.10%
Helium
$1.19-3.14%
SafePal
$0.45844445-1.09%
Moonbeam
$0.25211620-4.92%
0x
$0.19892554-6.60%
Siacoin
$0.00301872-1.22%
Aragon
$3.88-3.51%
Band Protocol
$1.21-5.84%
Wax
$0.04592073-3.79%
Harmony
$0.01231766-5.47%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18384307-0.35%
Joe
$0.38129810-6.02%
Synapse
$0.66211087-2.72%
Sushiswap
$0.63724772-6.38%
Braintrust
$0.49060398-3.92%
Skale
$0.02670913-5.86%
TerraUSD
$0.01231801-5.14%
Livepeer
$4.25-4.53%
Gains Network
$3.81-4.61%
Lisk
$0.79103039-4.80%
Amp
$0.00203856-4.02%
Stargate Finance
$0.55573484-8.62%
DigiByte
$0.00679929-2.27%
UMA Protocol
$1.53-5.28%
Polymath Network
$0.12229735-4.46%
Cartesi
$0.14450320-4.25%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02114805-5.53%
Kyber Network
$0.53468994-4.74%
iExec RLC
$1.32-4.78%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000017-3.99%
Nervos Network
$0.00275870-6.49%
Nano
$0.68334234-0.68%
Syscoin
$0.12550779-5.72%
MetisDAO
$20.40-2.58%
OMG Network
$0.63135719-4.36%
SPACE ID
$0.28527363-7.27%
Numeraire
$12.56-6.85%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Steem
$0.17473926-4.16%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.15-4.86%
Dent
$0.00076419-5.33%
Chromia
$0.12565658-5.40%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00169249-1.38%
Secret
$0.32320167-4.75%
Civic
$0.08064578-4.77%
WINkLink
$0.00006655-2.35%
NKN
$0.09338356-6.07%
MOBOX
$0.29798617-3.80%
Keep Network
$0.10808738-1.99%
Ren
$0.05931934-6.35%
Bifrost
$0.04593311-5.09%
COTI
$0.04810580-4.70%
Request
$0.07490481-3.90%
Bancor
$0.37456452-4.28%
Spell Token
$0.00045799-4.37%
Sun Token
$0.00560337-2.80%
Verge
$0.00307029+82.97%
Celsius
$0.11901368+4.02%
XYO Network
$0.00367652-1.57%
CEEK VR
$0.05571540-4.73%
Serum
$0.12389234-6.03%
Adventure Gold
$0.56935227+15.26%
Index Chain
$0.05804145-4.67%
Stormx
$0.00382776-4.43%
SuperRare
$0.06809653-5.03%
Raydium
$0.19148165-2.93%
WazirX
$0.08908985-5.12%
Storj
$0.27668821+0.74%
Saitama
$0.00088793+0.04%
Moonriver
$5.57-4.42%
RACA
$0.00011480-2.29%
Reef
$0.00167481-4.64%
Augur
$4.78-4.15%
Voyager Token
$0.12778738-5.27%
GAS
$2.51-3.79%
LooksRare
$0.06075592-6.70%
Polkastarter
$0.31013853-2.93%
Orchid
$0.05023757-5.78%
Yield Guild Games
$0.15180230-4.26%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.14145506-1.01%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000008.53%
Enzyme
$16.97-5.23%
Quickswap
$51.99-4.28%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14823838-3.25%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.36-3.75%
Blue Zelle
$0.05518869-6.14%
CLV
$0.03631361-5.92%
district0x
$0.02701074-1.42%
Star Atlas
$0.00157490-2.24%
Stafi
$0.29307514-0.79%
Harvest Finance
$24.22-5.07%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00361837-8.08%
Rarible
$1.18-3.44%
Tokemak
$0.72802069+2.06%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01278487-2.83%
Quantstamp
$0.01208734+0.49%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03398430-9.66%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.45+10.66%
Pepe
$0.00000149-7.78%
Tether
$0.99989992-0.03%
USD Coin
$0.99982462-0.03%
Dai
$0.99927378-0.09%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Technology

Bitcoin-Friendly App Damus Avoids Apple Deplatforming After Two-Week Battle Over 'Zaps' Tipping

Apple had threatened to eject the bitcoin-friendly social media app from its App Store by June 27 unless Damus removed the ability to receive bitcoin tips via “zaps” on content posts.

By Frederick Munawa
AccessTimeIconJun 28, 2023 at 6:18 p.m. UTC
Updated Jun 28, 2023 at 6:23 p.m. UTC
Nostr's Damus

Nostr's Damus, on Apple's App Store. (Apple)

Bitcoin-friendly social media app Damus received approval to remain in the Apple App Store on Wednesday, after a two-week battle that started on June 13 when the tech giant threatened to eject it from the App Store for violating the company’s in-app purchase guidelines by allowing tips or “zaps” on content paid for with bitcoin (BTC) instead of Apple Pay.

The new version of Damus will no longer have zaps on posts – a configuration Apple reportedly considers equivalent to selling digital content – but will still allow users to send zaps to each other at the profile level.

Apple has come under fire from the Bitcoin community – among them former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey – with complaints that it’s impeding bitcoin adoption by imposing overly rigid guidelines when it comes to bitcoin-friendly applications on the App Store. The tech giant told CoinDesk it “reviews all apps against the same set of guidelines.”

Read more: Jack Dorsey Questions Apple's Tim Cook Over Bitcoin Support as Damus Deplatforming Looms

Some Damus supporters considered the approval a small win despite the compromise to restrict zaps to posts.

“The most important thing is that the concept of zaps exists,” one user tweeted. “Medium term, it will revolutionize social media. Patience.”

Damus creator William Casarin previously told CoinDesk he found Apple’s review process frustrating, but the Canadian developer has already moved on to adding new features to his app after compromising with the tech giant.

“Damus v1.5 approved,” Casarin posted on the decentralized social media app late Tuesday. “Onward.”

Edited by Bradley Keoun.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Frederick Munawa

Frederick Munawa is a Technology Reporter for Coindesk. He covers blockchain protocols with a specific focus on bitcoin and bitcoin-adjacent networks.

Follow @FrederickMunawa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.