BNB Chain Releases Layer 2 Testnet Based on Optimism's OP Stack

Bitcoin
$26,504.90-0.07%
Ethereum
$1,730.65-0.39%
Binance Coin
$243.27-1.67%
XRP
$0.49047928-0.04%
Cardano
$0.26103700-2.22%
Dogecoin
$0.06212339-0.47%
Tron
$0.07010669-0.53%
Solana
$15.63-0.42%
Litecoin
$77.29-0.29%
Polkadot
$4.54-1.55%
Polygon
$0.60295516-1.33%
Binance USD
$0.99980413-0.07%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000718-1.55%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,602.93+0.36%
Avalanche
$11.36-1.56%
Uniswap
$4.48-1.68%
Chainlink
$5.12-2.38%
Monero
$137.65-1.96%
Cosmos
$8.52-2.92%
Ethereum Classic
$15.30-1.17%
Stellar
$0.08022700-0.61%
Bitcoin Cash
$106.70-1.40%
Internet Computer
$3.92-2.62%
Filecoin
$3.65-1.25%
Lido DAO
$1.75-1.57%
Quant
$99.95-0.95%
Aptos
$6.92-0.59%
Hedera
$0.04506121-1.51%
Crypto.com
$0.05378201-0.23%
Arbitrum
$1.00-0.90%
NEAR Protocol
$1.23-2.15%
VeChain
$0.01482798-1.63%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99770734-0.48%
The Graph
$0.09985065-1.61%
Algorand
$0.11607009-2.13%
Stacks
$0.57298406+2.35%
Elrond
$30.57+0.01%
ApeCoin
$2.06-3.32%
Fantom
$0.26694933-2.26%
Aave
$51.53-0.48%
Optimism
$1.12-0.25%
The Sandbox
$0.38631920-0.96%
EOS
$0.62450000-1.92%
Tezos
$0.71670000-2.20%
Immutable X
$0.62481114-1.78%
Theta
$0.64604089-0.93%
Maker
$702.94+4.33%
Decentraland
$0.33641409-1.17%
Synthetix
$1.81-0.58%
Axie Infinity
$4.88-1.49%
Gala
$0.02317521-1.21%
NEO
$7.73-2.11%
Luna Classic
$0.00009136+1.56%
Curve DAO Token
$0.62282259-1.79%
PAX Gold
$1,923.68-0.22%
Bitcoin SV
$24.91-2.38%
Injective Protocol
$5.99-2.06%
Flow
$0.46164549-1.16%
Kava.io
$0.81072384-0.07%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047-3.96%
IOTA
$0.16076167+0.07%
Mina
$0.43103397+1.19%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.94150458+4.03%
eCash
$0.00001999-1.53%
Chiliz
$0.06778789-1.36%
Dash
$30.43-2.00%
Nexo
$0.60936340+1.24%
Woo Network
$0.18795929+0.04%
Mask Network
$3.60-1.71%
PancakeSwap
$1.40-2.66%
Zilliqa
$0.01727014-1.61%
Flare
$0.01502049+4.40%
dYdX
$1.69-0.40%
Convex Finance
$3.40-0.80%
Loopring
$0.21276273-1.56%
Enjin
$0.25927136-0.59%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17107300-1.15%
THORChain
$0.83646471-1.23%
Illuvium
$44.53-1.75%
BLUR
$0.33949951-5.30%
Oasis Network
$0.04667365+0.10%
Holo
$0.00131127-0.62%
NEM
$0.02551225-2.19%
Zcash
$26.36+0.83%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.76%
FLOKI
$0.00002171-2.29%
Qtum
$2.06-1.38%
Decred
$13.75-1.47%
Kusama
$22.94-1.03%
Ravencoin
$0.01723376+0.43%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.74-0.98%
SXP
$0.35012714+0.30%
Celo
$0.39583852-1.77%
Fetch.ai
$0.18619178-3.52%
Bitcoin Gold
$11.01+0.96%
Compound
$28.09-2.70%
EthereumPoW
$1.78+0.56%
Yearn Finance
$5,722.98-0.67%
Stepn
$0.19566816-2.45%
JasmyCoin
$0.00386381+0.66%
Audius
$0.17127884-4.21%
ICON
$0.18740747-3.06%
Helium
$1.22+0.66%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.58282356-0.68%
IoTeX
$0.01793425-1.48%
Moonbeam
$0.25032904-6.15%
Ankr
$0.02001751-1.14%
Aragon
$3.92+2.95%
SafePal
$0.42304460-5.24%
0x
$0.17745108-0.71%
Braintrust
$0.59756167-1.44%
Band Protocol
$1.10-5.02%
Wax
$0.04188610+0.46%
Waves
$1.39-1.02%
Siacoin
$0.00266466-0.85%
Harmony
$0.01097244-1.60%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17586290+1.47%
Gains Network
$4.03+0.57%
TerraUSD
$0.01192650-2.00%
Stargate Finance
$0.56479391+0.64%
Sushiswap
$0.59394593-1.39%
Amp
$0.00202666-1.87%
Synapse
$0.59543820-1.64%
Livepeer
$3.96-0.11%
Skale
$0.02427900-3.42%
UMA Protocol
$1.50-1.34%
Joe
$0.31414746+0.29%
NuCypher
$0.07990804-0.02%
Lisk
$0.70296916-0.63%
DigiByte
$0.00617745+0.38%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01977957-0.92%
Polymath Network
$0.10727487+0.35%
Cartesi
$0.12734420-1.21%
Nervos Network
$0.00267807-0.42%
iExec RLC
$1.23-0.95%
Kyber Network
$0.48677255-1.27%
Nano
$0.65455464-1.00%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016-1.28%
Syscoin
$0.12119689-5.57%
SPACE ID
$0.28877515-1.64%
MetisDAO
$18.79-0.20%
OMG Network
$0.55083097-1.41%
Numeraire
$11.93-0.65%
Secret
$0.34402487-1.13%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.99-0.83%
Steem
$0.15966811-0.14%
Chromia
$0.11832048-1.49%
Dent
$0.00068160+0.07%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00154467-0.75%
WINkLink
$0.00006283-0.85%
MOBOX
$0.29497744-2.33%
Civic
$0.07125840-0.72%
Bifrost
$0.04466240+0.04%
Request
$0.07301118+0.03%
Bancor
$0.35575901-0.08%
NKN
$0.08406000-3.50%
COTI
$0.04484224+0.24%
Ren
$0.05287689-3.18%
Spell Token
$0.00044243-0.73%
Sun Token
$0.00537887+0.18%
Keep Network
$0.08728290-2.25%
Celsius
$0.11037811+2.79%
CEEK VR
$0.05525453-2.19%
XYO Network
$0.00336934-3.10%
SuperRare
$0.06743368+2.24%
Index Chain
$0.05366231-1.66%
Stormx
$0.00343067-0.99%
Augur
$4.65-3.12%
WazirX
$0.08046181-1.11%
Moonriver
$5.20-7.91%
RACA
$0.00010887-2.01%
Saitama
$0.00081309+0.89%
Raydium
$0.17001011-1.74%
Reef
$0.00154326-0.71%
Adventure Gold
$0.43299512-4.25%
Storj
$0.22998175-0.55%
Voyager Token
$0.11051735+2.69%
Orchid
$0.05480617+12.54%
GAS
$2.28-0.89%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.16147116+1.50%
LooksRare
$0.05364226-7.03%
Polkastarter
$0.28850795+3.31%
Yield Guild Games
$0.14466310+0.57%
Kishu Inu
$0.0000000011.18%
Verge
$0.00148568-0.07%
Enzyme
$15.35-5.08%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14015104-0.96%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.21-0.67%
Serum
$0.05494417-0.37%
CLV
$0.03457225+0.89%
Quickswap
$43.25+2.21%
Star Atlas
$0.00162242+0.56%
Blue Zelle
$0.04898181-2.64%
district0x
$0.02507514-0.18%
Stafi
$0.27382606-2.80%
Harvest Finance
$22.80+1.94%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00341174+1.92%
Rarible
$1.06+2.36%
Tokemak
$0.64718730-3.20%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01314454-3.04%
Quantstamp
$0.01097314-5.01%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02559284-9.90%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.92445909+2.79%
Pepe
$0.00000093-3.89%
Tether
$0.99950630-0.07%
USD Coin
$0.99980042-0.08%
Dai
$0.99962122-0.00%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Technology

BNB Chain Releases Layer 2 Testnet Based on Optimism's OP Stack

Developers expect the opBNB blockchain to reach speeds of 4,000 transactions per second at a targeted cost of 0.005 U.S. cents per transaction.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconJun 19, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. UTC
Speed (Julian Hochgesang/Unsplash)

Speed (Julian Hochgesang/Unsplash)

BNB Chain released the opBNB testnet, an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible blockchain based on Optimism's OP Stack, developers said in a release to CoinDesk.

Developers expect the opBNB testnet to reach speeds of 4,000 transactions per second (tps) at a targeted cost of 0.005 U.S. cents per transaction. These are similar speeds seen on blockchains such as Arbitrum, double those of BNB Chain, and significantly higher than Ethereum’s 30 tps.

Testnets are simulated blockchains that mimic real-world usage, allowing developers to test applications and complex tools before deploying on a mainnet. OP Stack is the set of open-source software over which blockchains such as Optimism are based.

A persistent issue faced by blockchains is that of network congestion and high fees that spike up at times of network demand – effectively clogging applications and services built on that network.

Porting such a network to a layer 2 blockchain – which batches multiple transactions into one and submits them to a base blockchain – could help alleviate network congestion and reduce transaction costs.

opBNB's robust and EVM-compatible platform enables developers to easily create open ecosystems, facilitating the migration of applications to BSC and expanding their user base.

“Projects can leverage improved throughput and significantly lower transaction costs, resulting in a superior user experience,” developers said in the release. “Furthermore, opBNB's enhanced scalability overcomes challenges previously faced by projects with high transaction volumes on BSC and enables them to thrive.”

Developers and projects can build on the opBNB testnet starting Monday.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
BlockchainBnb chain