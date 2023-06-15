Jack Dorsey-Backed Bitcoin Wallet Bitkey To Integrate With Coinbase and Cash App
Public beta testing will begin in a few weeks according to parent company Block.
Jack Dorsey’s FinTech company Block (SQ) will integrate its new self-custody bitcoin wallet, Bitkey, with its financial services platform Cashapp and the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. Public beta testing for the wallet will commence in a few weeks with a global launch expected later this year, according to a blog post on Wednesday by the company.
Coinbase is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. by trading volume and Cashapp is Block’s own financial services platform that offers payments, stocks and bitcoin in a single app. With the new integrations, Bitkey users will be able to buy and sell bitcoin (BTC) via Cashapp and Coinbase directly from within the wallet’s app.
Bitkey is a multi-signature hardware wallet device that comes with a set of recovery tools and a mobile app. The full Bitkey product suite is expected to launch later this year in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Brazil, Australia and other global markets.
“Back in March, we explained how partners can contribute to Bitkey’s mission to empower the next 100 million people to truly own and manage their money with bitcoin,” the blog post states. “These partnerships represent a key step towards helping customers have more control and ownership over their financial lives with bitcoin self-custody.”
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.