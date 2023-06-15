Cross-Chain Bridge deBridge Launches App For Trading Without Liquidity Pools
The DLN app is now live with support for Ethereum, Arbitrum, Polygon, Fantom, BNB Chain, and Avalanche.
Cross-chain bridging service deBridge has released DLN Trade, a cross-chain exchange offering capital-efficient and fast native trading across various blockchains, developers told CoinDesk in a release.
DLN uses a global liquidity engine that creates a decentralized order book, enabling any asset on one chain to be traded directly to any asset on another without the bottlenecks and risks of liquidity pools.
Liquidity pools refer to a basket of tokens locked on decentralized exchanges that are used to facilitate trading for those tokens in the open market. DLN uses peer-to-peer liquidity to conduct trades, instead of relying on a liquidity pool.
“For users, DLN offers unprecedented speed, capital-efficiency, and control — all trades are protected from slippage, MEV, the possibility of reversion, and guaranteed rates with fees as low as 4bps,” developers told CoinDesk.
“Users can also set cross-chain limit orders and cancel at any time before fulfillment. A $10,000,000 cross-chain trade, for example, can be executed for the same low rate as a $1,000 trade,” they added.
DLN claimed their app makes it possible for users to trade across chains without exposure to wrapped assets or liquidity pools for the first time – unlike other services on the market that rely on these instruments.
