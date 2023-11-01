Prediction Market Kalshi Sues U.S. CFTC for Denying Its Contracts for Congressional Elections

While PredictIt has operated under a no-action letter from the CFTC, Kalshi went through the process of registering as a designated contract market with the agency, meaning the company has to certify compliance or seek approval for every single contract it lists. Polymarket, an unregistered, crypto-based prediction market that bills itself as the world's largest, is barred from doing business in the U.S. under a settlement with the CFTC.