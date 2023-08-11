Sam Bankman-Fried Jailed Ahead of Trial

Bankman-Fried, the 31-year-old former CEO of the FTX empire, appeared in court on Friday after the U.S. Department of Justice moved to send him back to jail on allegations of violating the terms of his bond by trying to tamper with multiple witnesses. According to the DOJ, Bankman-Fried's reaching out to former FTX.US general counsel Ryne Miller and using a virtual private network to, in the words of his defense team, watch the Super Bowl, were enough to require a modification of his bail conditions. The last straw, however, was Bankman-Fried's sharing part of former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison's private diary with the New York Times.