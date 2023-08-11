Sam Bankman-Fried Could Go Back to Jail Thanks to His Big Fat Mouth

Bitcoin
$29,383.64-0.08%
Ethereum
$1,843.58-0.23%
Binance Coin
$239.32-0.68%
XRP
$0.63907638+0.08%
Dogecoin
$0.07618431-0.28%
Cardano
$0.29250128-1.40%
Solana
$24.42-0.69%
Tron
$0.07710816-0.02%
Polygon
$0.68658692-0.54%
Polkadot
$5.01+0.32%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001046+3.97%
Litecoin
$82.95+0.18%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,484.62-0.26%
Uniswap
$6.17+0.00%
Bitcoin Cash
$227.89-1.49%
Toncoin
$1.29+1.65%
Avalanche
$12.46-0.55%
Chainlink
$7.44-1.62%
Stellar
$0.13901900+0.46%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.95+0.17%
Binance USD
$1.02+0.49%
TrueUSD
$1.01+0.12%
OKB
$47.58-2.46%
Monero
$157.03+0.99%
Ethereum Classic
$17.57-0.44%
Cosmos
$8.38-0.70%
Hedera
$0.05687624-2.84%
Filecoin
$4.14-0.37%
Internet Computer
$4.07+0.50%
Lido DAO
$1.84-1.76%
Aptos
$7.12-1.53%
Quant
$103.23+0.49%
Cronos
$0.05700418-0.76%
Arbitrum
$1.17+0.29%
VeChain
$0.01840822+0.37%
NEAR Protocol
$1.33-0.57%
Optimism
$1.59+0.16%
Maker
$1,242.30-0.79%
The Graph
$0.10635018-0.79%
Aave
$65.83-1.78%
Kaspa
$0.04640649+3.80%
XDC Network
$0.06449066-7.51%
Algorand
$0.11297425-0.21%
The Sandbox
$0.40301689-0.03%
Synthetix
$2.57-1.13%
Stacks
$0.58677718-0.06%
Immutable X
$0.71718989-0.41%
MultiverseX
$30.92-0.22%
EOS
$0.71403070-0.25%
Axie Infinity
$6.05+1.18%
Theta
$0.74776114-0.02%
Tezos
$0.79000000+0.40%
USDD
$0.99834363+0.03%
ApeCoin
$1.91+1.85%
Bitcoin SV
$36.09-0.06%
Fantom
$0.24533316+1.44%
Decentraland
$0.37149934+1.03%
Injective Protocol
$7.78+0.55%
Render Token
$1.69-0.69%
NEO
$8.59+0.31%
Gala
$0.02315283+1.11%
Flow
$0.56184335+0.09%
Kava.io
$0.84042149+0.20%
eCash
$0.00002934-0.30%
GateToken
$4.10+0.08%
KuCoin Token
$5.59+0.20%
Rocket Pool
$27.45-3.64%
Radix
$0.05237876+0.18%
Chiliz
$0.07653998-0.31%
Curve DAO Token
$0.59834616-2.41%
Klaytn
$0.15941038+0.70%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.07%
PAX Gold
$1,935.55-0.38%
IOTA
$0.17263836-0.42%
Frax Share
$6.38+4.02%
Luna Classic
$0.00007847+0.49%
Mina
$0.46997401+1.06%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047-0.20%
Sui
$0.60727672-0.25%
Casper
$0.03846802+0.14%
Huobi Token
$2.62+0.14%
GMX
$46.01-6.24%
Compound
$56.25+0.75%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.67+1.44%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.91621756+0.36%
Conflux
$0.18058823+1.08%
Dash
$32.85+0.44%
dYdX
$2.17-1.47%
Nexo
$0.65533469+0.29%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.04%
Zilliqa
$0.02044103+1.05%
THORChain
$1.12+4.60%
Woo Network
$0.19317166+2.02%
Arweave
$5.03-1.58%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21749000+1.47%
1inch Network
$0.31111314+0.47%
PancakeSwap
$1.49-0.29%
Flare
$0.01501621-0.76%
Illuvium
$54.66+11.08%
Enjin
$0.29148346-0.36%
Gnosis
$112.07+0.26%
Mask Network
$3.49-0.86%
Loopring
$0.22534193+0.55%
Osmosis
$0.45894088+0.13%
Qtum
$2.65+0.74%
Helium
$1.92-1.71%
NEM
$0.03005100-0.75%
Celo
$0.52891572+2.97%
Convex Finance
$3.31+0.53%
SingularityNET
$0.21451349+1.11%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.94+1.33%
Astar
$0.05707234+6.78%
Zcash
$29.59+0.78%
Oasis Network
$0.04834528+1.37%
BLUR
$0.28722687-0.06%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.07-2.30%
Holo
$0.00130667-0.85%
Decred
$14.89-0.12%
FLOKI
$0.00002287+1.38%
Stepn
$0.20669616+0.13%
Golem
$0.22121652-5.07%
Worldcoin
$1.77+3.31%
Ravencoin
$0.01802996-0.16%
Fetch.ai
$0.20428119+1.14%
Audius
$0.19240815+1.56%
Yearn Finance
$6,276.40-0.79%
Beldex
$0.03694561+1.02%
ICON
$0.21312872+0.77%
Kusama
$22.71-1.13%
Ankr
$0.02450385-0.35%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.56624666+0.08%
JasmyCoin
$0.00401657+2.24%
Wemix
$0.62086303+0.52%
Waves
$1.94-1.25%
SXP
$0.33346620-0.11%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+1.47%
Siacoin
$0.00358512+1.58%
Livepeer
$6.36+35.98%
EthereumPoW
$1.68-1.59%
Balancer
$4.24-0.54%
Aragon
$4.31-4.34%
Ribbon Finance
$0.22481167+0.51%
SafePal
$0.46102847+0.80%
Moonbeam
$0.23743631+0.13%
Wax
$0.05003202+0.96%
IoTeX
$0.01723334-0.41%
Biconomy
$0.26029133+7.86%
Band Protocol
$1.19-0.44%
Ocean Protocol
$0.35074558+1.68%
Gains Network
$4.85-0.24%
TerraUSD
$0.01494428-2.00%
Harmony
$0.01162932-1.14%
Axelar
$0.39369690+0.26%
Amp
$0.00248363-0.86%
Core
$0.89820677+3.24%
Sushiswap
$0.71090741-0.95%
DigiByte
$0.00813508+0.23%
Skale
$0.02794738+0.74%
Kadena
$0.53014442+0.47%
Stargate Finance
$0.62136609+0.21%
Horizen
$8.78+1.23%
Polymath Network
$0.13660000-2.71%
Lisk
$0.84345287+0.17%
Merit Circle
$0.26427691+1.53%
UMA Protocol
$1.63-1.39%
Kyber Network
$0.65402638+1.87%
Cartesi
$0.15221175+0.59%
PlayDapp
$0.19015434+2.74%
API3
$1.23+15.70%
Synapse
$0.55380363-2.26%
Nervos Network
$0.00310116+0.17%
Joe
$0.29667685-2.95%
iExec RLC
$1.31+3.02%
Liquity
$0.99605267-1.24%
Coin98
$0.16302105+4.90%
Bitgert
$0.00000023+0.27%
OriginTrail
$0.23393149-1.28%
Nano
$0.66433602-0.49%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01747985+2.24%
Radiant Capital
$0.28718672-0.28%
Steem
$0.18523653-0.11%
Numeraire
$12.95-2.83%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015-2.43%
Bancor
$0.55156311-11.72%
Radicle
$1.62+0.68%
Stormx
$0.00727498+12.97%
OMG Network
$0.57049679+0.52%
Celer Network
$0.01415038-1.55%
SPACE ID
$0.26777072+1.71%
Dent
$0.00079364+1.21%
Syscoin
$0.10574600-1.10%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.15-0.27%
Verge
$0.00447778+4.31%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.92681143-1.05%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00170423-2.33%
Civic
$0.08730435-0.12%
Secret
$0.32962540+0.20%
Celsius
$0.16418634+5.95%
Gitcoin
$1.14+4.68%
Marlin
$0.00857478-0.35%
Powerledger
$0.15982110+0.11%
MetisDAO
$15.67+0.06%
NKN
$0.10349039+1.53%
Hashflow
$0.38092749+3.80%
Chromia
$0.11611804-1.13%
WINkLink
$0.00006715-0.27%
Yield Guild Games
$0.34607992+6.07%
Request
$0.08020038-1.66%
Keep Network
$0.11181859-1.15%
Bifrost
$0.04398331+0.55%
COTI
$0.04857296+1.85%
Ren
$0.05900169-2.53%
MOBOX
$0.28424984+0.10%
Spell Token
$0.00047860+0.07%
MOON
$0.52909667+5.06%
Galxe
$1.20-0.18%
ARPA
$0.05550400-0.18%
WazirX
$0.11918593-0.81%
Sweat Economy
$0.00689966+3.83%
Sun Token
$0.00551948+0.08%
Orchid
$0.08409772-6.80%
XYO Network
$0.00350609-0.31%
Origin Protocol
$0.09544218+0.13%
Raydium
$0.21269477-0.17%
Adventure Gold
$0.61335670-0.27%
Voyager Token
$0.15874271-0.64%
Verasity
$0.00449868-2.42%
Aavegotchi
$0.89531917-1.71%
Boba Network
$0.13279975+0.76%
Alien Worlds
$0.01246968+5.24%
SuperRare
$0.07199824-0.05%
Maple
$5.46-1.66%
Storj
$0.29251416+0.26%
Badger DAO
$2.12-1.04%
Index Chain
$0.05401412+2.06%
CEEK VR
$0.04921014+0.84%
TrueFi
$0.03781126+4.46%
Moonriver
$5.18+0.44%
RACA
$0.00011260-0.94%
LCX
$0.04871604-1.52%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.51936542-0.65%
GAS
$2.66+0.23%
Reef
$0.00156100-0.31%
Saitama
$0.00070650-1.02%
Rally
$0.00632669-1.31%
Travala.com
$0.57975853+0.43%
Polkastarter
$0.30235505-0.07%
Ethernity
$1.57+0.41%
LooksRare
$0.05377358-0.21%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.24225373+2.32%
BarnBridge
$2.98+0.85%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12837658+4.56%
Serum
$0.07409045-2.93%
Virtua
$0.02567333+0.30%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.88-0.71%
DIA
$0.24361412-1.21%
Enzyme
$18.27-0.05%
Keep3rV1
$54.13+0.18%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.79+0.16%
Onyxcoin
$0.00100585-1.27%
Alchemix
$12.99+1.59%
Velas
$0.00983753-1.41%
CLV
$0.04016592-6.22%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15180839+0.02%
Bluzelle
$0.05469682+2.69%
Decentral Games
$0.03097536-3.13%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+3.67%
Star Atlas
$0.00157454+1.74%
MXC
$0.00849928+0.55%
district0x
$0.02722326-0.29%
0x
$0.21501201+0.38%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000099+6.68%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.34+1.64%
Harvest Finance
$25.14-0.43%
StaFi
$0.28746710+1.94%
Bonk
$0.00000034-1.01%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00369353-1.75%
Rarible
$1.03-0.63%
Augur
$1.49-0.45%
Tokemak
$0.60492503+0.96%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01234502+1.48%
Tamadoge
$0.00874418-0.96%
Quantstamp
$0.01059597-1.63%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01780766-9.03%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04736786-3.08%
FTX Token
$1.17-0.91%
Braintrust
$0.27156572+0.93%
Pepe
$0.00000125-0.29%
BitDAO
$0.50085766+2.05%
Threshold
$0.02393553+0.25%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10952718+1.12%
Human
$0.03459711-3.87%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-2.09%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.10+0.81%
Hamster
$0.00000000-1.89%
Tether
$0.99985019+0.01%
USD Coin
$1.02+0.41%
Dai
$1.01+0.18%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index

Opinion

Sam Bankman-Fried Could Go Back to Jail Thanks to His Big Fat Mouth

The FTX and Alameda Research founder didn’t just violate his bail — he violated the trust of his family’s last remaining allies.

By David Z. Morris
AccessTimeIconAug 11, 2023 at 5:08 p.m. UTC
Updated Aug 11, 2023 at 7:37 p.m. UTC
AccessTimeIconAug 11, 2023 at 5:08 p.m. UTCUpdated Aug 11, 2023 at 7:37 p.m. UTC
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in March of 2023. He could be returning to jail early if a court decides he has violated conditions of his bail. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in March of 2023. He could be returning to jail early if a court decides he has violated conditions of his bail. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

AccessTimeIconAug 11, 2023 at 5:08 p.m. UTCUpdated Aug 11, 2023 at 7:37 p.m. UTC

Update: Judge Lewis Kaplan has now revoked Sam Bankman-Fried's bail and returned him to jail.

Sam Bankman-Fried spent 2021 and much of 2022 talking himself into the role of a cryptocurrency mogul. A court hearing today will decide whether he has now talked himself from cushy house arrest back into a concrete and steel jail cell.

Latest News: FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Jailed Ahead of Trial

The immediate trigger for today’s hearing in the courtroom of District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan was Bankman-Fried’s sharing of the private diary of Caroline Ellison, who Bankman-Fried installed as nominal CEO of FTX and later allegedly ordered to engage in fraud. Prosecutors claim the goal of the leak was to discredit or intimidate Ellison ahead of the trial, when she is expected to testify as a cooperating witness.

This is an excerpt from The Node newsletter, a daily roundup of the most pivotal crypto news on CoinDesk and beyond. You can subscribe to get the full newsletter here.

But this is merely the straw that broke the camel’s back: Sam Bankman-Fried has been using deceptive public arguments and back-door private communications to manipulate his trial since the moment of FTX’s collapse.

He gave seemingly innumerable interviews and public appearances in the weeks before his arrest. During his house arrest, he has continued to give interviews proclaiming his innocence, though lower-profile. Well before releasing Ellison’s diary, he also allegedly reached out to many of those expected to testify against him.

A Tower of Babble

The public statements, at least, would seem fair enough in a nation underpinned by the principle of free speech. But Bankman-Fried has, not to put too fine a point on it, repeatedly lied in his public statements about what happened. At least from the outside, this has created the appearance of a sustained campaign aimed at poisoning the entire pool of potential jurors with a false narrative — though the view from within Bankman-Fried’s own head is probably a bit rosier.

Far more alarming, though, have been prosecutors’ claims that Bankman-Fried had communicated with former colleagues at Alameda and FTX after his arrest. Given that basically every member of his inner circle has entered a plea deal and agreed to testify against him, a court could reasonably interpret this as witness tampering — an attempt to get them to change their story, whether through intimidation, persuasion or further deception.

This was made even more alarming when it came out that Bankman-Fried had used VPN software, which can obscure a users’ internet activity. Bankman-Fried’s defense team claimed that was to watch a football game, which … look, whatever. The court didn’t buy the NFL Defense either, leading to Bankman-Fried’s current situation: he’s stuck using a flip phone because the court trusts him so little.

All of which led up to Bankman-Fried’s leak of Ellison’s private diary to the New York Times. The portions of the diary highlighted by the Times show Ellison at her lowest, unhappy and overwhelmed in her work. This could be leveraged by Bankman-Fried’s defense team to offload responsibility for the FTX debacle onto Ellison, one of several delusional reframings Bankman-Fried tested out in his post-collapse media tour.

It has become increasingly clear as we sift through the rubble of his misdeeds that Sam Bankman-Fried was never remotely as smart as his most gullible boosters claimed. His seemingly uncontrollable instinct to defy sensible, universal legal advice to simply shut the hell up is yet another piece of evidence against his supposed cleverness.

You see, for most of the time since his arrest in the Bahamas in December 2022, Bankman-Fried has been under house arrest at the home of his parents, Barbara Fried and Joseph Bankman. The home borders on the luxurious, stretching to 3,000 square feet and featuring a pool. It’s not quite a Bahamian polycule penthouse, but it’s probably nicer digs than some FTX victims are enjoying these days. And it’s certainly nicer than the jail cell he could return to after today’s hearing.

Bankman-Fried’s stupidity, though, isn’t just in potentially getting himself sent back to the slammer early: He’s also likely alienating some of the few friends he and his family have left. His initial bail, remember – the gift that let him return to playing “League of Legends” in his bedroom – came from Stanford University faculty members Larry Kramer and Anthony Paepcke, among others.

See also: David Z. Morris – The Faulty Moral Universe of Sam Bankman-Fried | Opinion

Kramer said at the time that he offered to help based entirely on years of friendship with Bankman-Fried’s parents, essentially disregarding the specifics of the case. The FTX saga has further exposed how cynical and transactional the entire Stanford milieu is, but there’s no specific reason to doubt that characterization.

One way of viewing Sam Bankman-Fried’s behavior since being released on bond, then, is as a sign of utter disregard for that generosity and friendship. In return for loyalty and friendship, Bankman-Fried has allegedly violated his bail conditions in the course of attempting to discredit a former romantic partner (and also employee). While things don’t seem likely to go that far, such thoughtlessness could have put Kramer and others’ bail bond funds at risk of forfeit.

The alleged massive theft of billions of dollars from customers who chose to trust him will always be the defining act of Sam Bankman-Fried’s wasted life. But if potential future jurors take one lesson from today’s hearing and its circumstances, it should be that he also considers the people closest to him to be utterly disposable if it serves his interests.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

David Z. Morris
David Z. Morris

David Z. Morris is CoinDesk's Chief Insights Columnist. He holds Bitcoin, Ethereum, and small amounts of other crypto assets.

Follow @davidzmorris on Twitter