Bitcoin and Ether Show Relative Resilience Amid Widespread Losses: CoinDesk Indices Market Update

Five cryptos lost more than 30% this week, led by steep declines in Uniswap and Aptos.

By Tracy Stephens
AccessTimeIconApr 16, 2024 at 4:48 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 16, 2024 at 5:02 p.m. UTC
CoinDesk Indices (CDI) presents its bi-weekly market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the benchmark CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20) and the broad CoinDesk Market Index (CMI).

All 20 assets in the CoinDesk 20 lost ground over the past week, but Bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) outperformed peers, losing 12.1% and 16.6%, respectively, for the seven days ending on Monday.

cd20 leaders

Uniswap (UNI), filecoin (FIL) and Aptos (APT) bore the brunt of the selloff with losses of more than 35%. Overall, five cryptos fell more than 30% over the last week.

cd20 laggards

Within the broader CMI universe, which contains 187 tradable digital assets, only three tokens outperformed bitcoin over the week. Real-world assets (RWA) platform Ondo {{ONDO}} was the only coin with positive returns.

cmi leaders

CoinDesk 20 tracks top digital assets and is investible on multiple platforms. The broader CMI comprises approximately 180 tokens and seven crypto sectors: currency, smart contract platforms, DeFi, culture & entertainment, computing, and digitization.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

Disclosure

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

Tracy Stephens
Tracy Stephens

Tracy Stephens is a Senior Index Manager at CoinDesk Indices.

Follow @tracysteph_ on Twitter

