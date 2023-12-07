Galaxy-Backed Gyroscope's 'All-Weather' Decentralized Stablecoin Goes Live on Ethereum Mainnet

Stablecoins, in spite of their name, have been known to veer from their price anchors. In March, Circle's USDC , the second-largest stablecoin, temporarily depegged due to the collapse of banking partner Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). This in turn led Maker's DAI to drop, as a large part of that stablecoin's reserve assets were in USDC. Last year, the dramatic collapse of Terra's algorithmic stablecoin UST marked the beginning of the crypto winter. Overall, large-cap fiat-backed stablecoins de-pegged from their price anchor more than 600 times this year, according to a Moody's Analytics report from early November.