USDC's Depeg Laid Bare the Risks Traditional Finance Poses to Stablecoins

In light of these recent events, regulators could increase their scrutiny of stablecoins. Last year, the Terra/LUNA collapse raised concerns about stablecoins' reserves, leading regulators to recommend additional liquidity and transparency requirements. Now, the depeg of USDC and other stablecoins is highlighting a different set of governance risks related to the custody of reserve assets. The EU cryptoasset regulation (MiCA) briefly touches on this, but leaves precise regulatory standards to be determined by European banking authorities.