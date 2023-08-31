Bitcoin Starts to Retrace Grayscale-Fueled Gain; SOL, XRP, DOT Lead Majors Slide

Bitcoin
$27,233.70-0.80%
Ethereum
$1,705.67-0.66%
Binance Coin
$223.65-0.63%
XRP
$0.52823416-1.24%
Dogecoin
$0.06712016+2.00%
Cardano
$0.26475351-0.16%
Solana
$20.75-3.80%
Tron
$0.07609595-0.71%
Toncoin
$1.72-1.83%
Polkadot
$4.50-2.31%
Polygon
$0.58390814+0.10%
Litecoin
$67.99+0.42%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000822-0.97%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,422.90-0.10%
Bitcoin Cash
$221.85+1.74%
Avalanche
$10.37-2.44%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.90+0.49%
Uniswap
$4.61-2.08%
Stellar
$0.11995500-2.31%
Chainlink
$5.98-1.19%
Binance USD
$1.01+0.09%
TrueUSD
$0.99909921-0.10%
OKB
$43.76+0.27%
Monero
$144.11-2.44%
Ethereum Classic
$16.09-1.89%
Cosmos
$7.21-2.26%
Hedera
$0.05373230-3.41%
Internet Computer
$3.48-2.35%
Filecoin
$3.45-0.01%
Lido DAO
$1.67-1.34%
Quant
$100.82-0.45%
Cronos
$0.05195952-0.30%
Aptos
$5.87-1.30%
Arbitrum
$0.95309034-1.23%
VeChain
$0.01634410-0.75%
NEAR Protocol
$1.19-1.84%
Optimism
$1.48+0.28%
Maker
$1,078.71+3.05%
The Graph
$0.09293948-0.69%
XDC Network
$0.06139005-3.49%
Aave
$57.56-2.39%
Algorand
$0.09640923-2.44%
Stacks
$0.52500473-1.29%
USDD
$0.99705165-1.18%
Kaspa
$0.03432440-3.93%
MultiverseX
$26.67+1.24%
EOS
$0.61575621-1.95%
The Sandbox
$0.32616627-1.24%
Tezos
$0.71100000-1.52%
Immutable X
$0.57958776-2.38%
Theta
$0.64278891-0.94%
Axie Infinity
$4.89-2.26%
Bitcoin SV
$33.13-0.28%
Synthetix
$1.96-5.37%
Injective Protocol
$7.19-0.19%
Fantom
$0.21324673-0.92%
Decentraland
$0.30698279-2.07%
ApeCoin
$1.49+0.19%
Radix
$0.05291950-0.90%
Render Token
$1.44-2.01%
GateToken
$3.91-1.17%
NEO
$7.42-1.19%
Gala
$0.01985273-3.68%
Kava.io
$0.68953542-3.25%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99841793+0.45%
eCash
$0.00002533-0.08%
PAX Gold
$1,933.15+0.71%
Flow
$0.46239617-2.08%
THORChain
$1.56-1.88%
Rocket Pool
$23.92-0.51%
Chiliz
$0.06359768-1.61%
Klaytn
$0.13865807-2.02%
IOTA
$0.15802035+0.21%
Frax Share
$5.83-1.92%
KuCoin Token
$4.31-3.80%
Curve DAO Token
$0.47384214-1.53%
Casper
$0.03568661-1.81%
BitTorrent
$0.00000042-0.31%
Huobi Token
$2.43-1.23%
dYdX
$2.19+1.96%
Sui
$0.52313781-1.97%
Mina
$0.39341477-0.91%
Luna Classic
$0.00006402-1.49%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.84154206-1.63%
GMX
$37.44-3.03%
Nexo
$0.59834427-1.27%
Flare
$0.01375618-1.06%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01-0.05%
Dash
$26.99-0.00%
Woo Network
$0.17202569+0.74%
Compound
$43.31-0.49%
Zilliqa
$0.01709854-1.51%
Astar
$0.05597871-6.92%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.24-4.31%
Arweave
$4.26-2.67%
Gnosis
$106.36-0.18%
Conflux
$0.13115365-0.34%
PancakeSwap
$1.30-0.65%
1inch Network
$0.25819947-0.83%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17626000-2.19%
SEI
$0.14475174-5.26%
Illuvium
$44.53-0.83%
SafePal
$0.50384327-4.13%
Enjin
$0.24564277-2.15%
Fetch.ai
$0.23195476+4.32%
SingularityNET
$0.19342564+2.90%
Qtum
$2.26-0.41%
Celo
$0.46516571+2.51%
Helium
$1.62-3.69%
Loopring
$0.18694836-1.63%
Osmosis
$0.37925752-1.54%
Convex Finance
$2.88-1.55%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.02-4.38%
NEM
$0.02522777-1.62%
Mask Network
$2.72-3.25%
Zcash
$25.82-0.69%
Decred
$13.69-0.91%
Livepeer
$7.32-1.83%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.10-1.42%
Oasis Network
$0.04124113-2.36%
Beldex
$0.03550771-0.11%
Ankr
$0.01945096-3.30%
Holo
$0.00109020-2.37%
Ravencoin
$0.01574030-1.65%
BLUR
$0.20910495-2.95%
Yearn Finance
$5,590.30-1.64%
Stepn
$0.16595465-0.41%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+0.62%
Wemix
$0.57273792-1.02%
FLOKI
$0.00001818-2.07%
JasmyCoin
$0.00361796-0.53%
Kusama
$19.41-2.69%
Audius
$0.15621175+0.04%
Aragon
$4.33+0.05%
Golem
$0.17062128-0.48%
ICON
$0.17194777-1.61%
Waves
$1.59-0.01%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20004899+18.37%
Balancer
$3.60-0.92%
Worldcoin
$1.20-8.15%
SXP
$0.26602273-2.88%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.42137246-2.32%
EthereumPoW
$1.40-2.24%
Merit Circle
$0.32494730+1.55%
Band Protocol
$1.12-1.85%
Siacoin
$0.00287167-1.54%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34018750+3.24%
Moonbeam
$0.19660199-2.74%
Biconomy
$0.21237580+0.33%
Wax
$0.04046966-1.56%
IoTeX
$0.01421486-1.41%
Axelar
$0.34920287+1.01%
Harmony
$0.01024680-4.07%
TerraUSD
$0.01251936-1.20%
Sushiswap
$0.61189132-0.30%
Polymath Network
$0.13100000-1.43%
Kadena
$0.47714831+0.85%
DigiByte
$0.00690564-2.76%
Stargate Finance
$0.54645362-2.68%
Horizen
$7.72-2.21%
Amp
$0.00193531-0.80%
Gains Network
$3.58+0.83%
Core
$0.67733770-1.07%
Lisk
$0.73029932+0.35%
Skale
$0.02234138-1.67%
API3
$1.17-1.53%
UMA Protocol
$1.38-2.13%
Kyber Network
$0.53282102-0.47%
Nervos Network
$0.00273851-2.55%
Cartesi
$0.12309169-2.29%
OriginTrail
$0.23200561-2.54%
Joe
$0.25693431+6.59%
PlayDapp
$0.15213325-1.48%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.47+1.85%
Synapse
$0.43576191+1.52%
Nano
$0.60779360-2.93%
Bitgert
$0.00000020-0.44%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015-0.83%
Coin98
$0.13701742-0.91%
Liquity
$0.83395563-0.14%
iExec RLC
$1.04-0.37%
Steem
$0.16120642-0.91%
Numeraire
$11.22-0.35%
Radiant Capital
$0.23476873-1.72%
OMG Network
$0.49735136-1.74%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01400421-1.41%
Celer Network
$0.01213138-1.68%
Radworks
$1.35-0.06%
Syscoin
$0.09301096-3.75%
Marlin
$0.00811144-2.40%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.80232811-0.67%
Dent
$0.00065264-1.24%
Bancor
$0.42670332-1.68%
Bifrost
$0.04411158+5.63%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00145813-0.52%
WINkLink
$0.00006254-0.77%
Verge
$0.00360519-4.85%
Sweat Economy
$0.00756700+5.80%
Powerledger
$0.13788035-2.07%
Secret
$0.27501169+0.81%
Celsius
$0.13505652+7.70%
Hashflow
$0.32449484-0.31%
Civic
$0.07040911-1.75%
NKN
$0.08680828-1.46%
Galxe
$1.20-0.95%
SPACE ID
$0.19391330-2.29%
Gitcoin
$0.90759582-1.61%
Stormx
$0.00493683-2.37%
MOBOX
$0.25658982-1.55%
Chromia
$0.09224510-3.02%
MetisDAO
$12.05-2.64%
Request
$0.06683363+1.58%
Sun Token
$0.00529274-1.35%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.10+7.46%
Keep Network
$0.08952205-2.57%
Ren
$0.04825139-1.94%
Bluzelle
$0.11686053+1.57%
Spell Token
$0.00039993-1.28%
COTI
$0.03888990-2.66%
WazirX
$0.10238803-1.16%
Yield Guild Games
$0.24208466+2.58%
XYO Network
$0.00318273+0.90%
Verasity
$0.00424370-1.85%
Aavegotchi
$0.82727116+2.58%
Boba Network
$0.12125577-0.77%
ARPA
$0.04199079-0.31%
Badger DAO
$2.07-1.07%
Raydium
$0.17730735-2.03%
Adventure Gold
$0.51457406-0.92%
Origin Protocol
$0.07765752-6.64%
MOON
$0.35734317-2.38%
Alien Worlds
$0.01021294-1.03%
SuperRare
$0.06049905-0.29%
Maple
$4.67+2.85%
Rally
$0.00727571-1.43%
CEEK VR
$0.04291290-0.77%
Orchid
$0.06021735-1.98%
Voyager Token
$0.11984217-2.16%
LooksRare
$0.06425593-5.75%
LCX
$0.04489168-4.90%
Storj
$0.23789279-1.86%
Index Chain
$0.04458735+0.34%
Moonriver
$4.32-1.72%
RACA
$0.00009952+0.19%
TrueFi
$0.03056311-4.71%
Reef
$0.00140444-1.61%
GAS
$2.29-0.35%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.42939482-1.29%
Saitama
$0.00065444+2.00%
Ethernity
$1.48-0.41%
DIA
$0.24522547+7.62%
Travala.com
$0.51502622-3.10%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11699764-2.15%
Polkastarter
$0.25865822-2.49%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.56-2.56%
CLV
$0.03265981+0.96%
Enzyme
$15.92-1.77%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.19834003+1.05%
Keep3rV1
$46.12-0.37%
Virtua
$0.02041143-0.72%
BarnBridge
$2.30+6.09%
Alchemix
$11.02+1.33%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-2.02%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13623836-1.38%
Star Atlas
$0.00146134-2.13%
Onyxcoin
$0.00077444-2.22%
district0x
$0.02404929+0.04%
MXC
$0.00706955-2.64%
0x
$0.17431859-1.86%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.06+0.38%
Decentral Games
$0.02110173+1.78%
Harvest Finance
$21.97+0.87%
StaFi
$0.25008560+2.19%
Serum
$0.03695946-3.28%
Velas
$0.00530787-12.15%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000065-9.86%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00304770-3.69%
Rarible
$0.96911023+1.12%
Bonk
$0.00000026-5.38%
Augur
$1.24+0.59%
Tamadoge
$0.00901552+0.16%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01079776+7.41%
Tokemak
$0.50739232-2.29%
Quantstamp
$0.01028625+0.15%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01424304+0.71%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.05019523+24.53%
FTX Token
$1.04-0.84%
Braintrust
$0.30116005-1.86%
Pepe
$0.00000087-1.86%
BitDAO
$0.42938157+1.48%
Threshold
$0.01817730-4.36%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08573912-0.58%
Human
$0.04469640-0.59%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-0.49%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.11-0.28%
Hamster
$0.00000000-0.61%
PayPal USD
$0.99902208+0.03%
Tether
$1.00+0.07%
USD Coin
$1.01+0.12%
Dai
$1.00+0.09%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Bitcoin Starts to Retrace Grayscale-Fueled Gain; SOL, XRP, DOT Lead Majors Slide

The CoinDesk Market Index, a weighted index of over 100 tokens, fell 0.71% in the past 24 hours, suggesting profit-taking across the board.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconAug 31, 2023 at 8:07 a.m. UTC
trading prices monitor screen

(AhmadArdity /Pixabay)

Profit-taking and a general risk-off environment probably weighed on crypto prices on Thursday, with bitcoin (BTC) and major tokens tapering gains made in the two days since a U.S. court ruling.

The bitcoin price rose as much as 7% earlier this week after a federal appeals court ordered the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to "vacate" its rejection of the trust issuer's bid to convert the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into an exchange-traded fund, fueling optimism among traders.

The move could potentially open the door for a spot bitcoin ETF in the U.S. even though the SEC has refused every application it's reviewed to date. The decision helped lift prices of major tokens such as solana (SOL) and bitcoin cash (BCH), which jumped as much as 15% on Wednesday.

The euphoria hasn’t lasted. Data shows some major tokens, such as SOL and polkadot (DOT) have retraced more than 5% from their Tuesday highs, with bitcoin falling from $27,900 to $27,250 as of Thursday afternoon in Asia.

The CoinDesk Market Index, a weighted index of over 100 tokens, lost 0.71% over the past 24 hours, suggesting profit-taking across the board.

Some traders have cautioned against the optimism, which may have contributed to declining prices.

“The Grayscale discount to market has declined significantly since the ruling,” John Glover, chief investment officer at crypto lender Ledn, wrote in an email. “But it may be too early to remove the discount completely, as there is no guarantee that this ruling results in Grayscale being able to offer an exchange-listed ETF product based on spot, as opposed to futures prices.”

Glover referred to the mismatch of prices between Grayscale Bitcoin Trust’s publicly traded product, which holds bitcoin, and the price of spot bitcoin on the open market.

In December last year, GBTC hit a record discount of almost 50% relative to the price of bitcoin (BTC), bearish sentiment among professional traders. The discount had narrowed to just 19% as of Wednesday's close, suggesting an increasingly bullish outlook.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.