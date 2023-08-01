Bitcoin Whale Michael Saylor Might Buy a Lot More BTC
MicroStrategy plans to sell up to $750 million, possibly to acquire BTC. The price of bitcoin rose following the announcement.
MicroStrategy, the software developer that’s amassed a giant bitcoin (BTC) stash in recent years, may raise up to $750 million by selling more stock and plans to use the proceeds to buy more bitcoin, among other things.
The announcement was made in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing late Tuesday. Bitcoin’s price rose noticeably in the aftermath, approaching $29,400 from around $29,200.
Chairman Michael Saylor has gotten MicroStrategy heavily involved with bitcoin, buying billions of dollars worth since the pandemic. And he’s raised money to do so the old-fashioned way: selling more of the publicly traded company’s equity and bonds. This adds to that strategy.
“We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including the acquisition of bitcoin and working capital, and, subject to market conditions,” already issued bonds, according to MicroStrategy’s Tuesday filing.
