Bitcoin Whale Michael Saylor Might Buy a Lot More BTC

Bitcoin
$29,468.18+0.81%
Ethereum
$1,867.99+0.58%
Binance Coin
$246.83+1.93%
XRP
$0.70500052+0.34%
Dogecoin
$0.07781748-0.46%
Cardano
$0.30910000+0.38%
Solana
$23.91+0.63%
Tron
$0.07843256+0.39%
Litecoin
$93.71+1.56%
Polkadot
$5.18+0.94%
Polygon
$0.69600910+0.40%
Uniswap
$6.66+1.48%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000839-1.38%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,422.27+0.70%
Bitcoin Cash
$244.35-1.68%
Avalanche
$12.83-0.51%
Stellar
$0.15274300+1.19%
Toncoin
$1.20-0.75%
Chainlink
$7.61+0.77%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.98-0.03%
Binance USD
$0.99958959-0.44%
TrueUSD
$0.99949143+0.05%
Monero
$160.20-1.06%
Ethereum Classic
$18.48-0.06%
Cosmos
$8.95+0.71%
OKB
$42.63+0.11%
Filecoin
$4.26-0.49%
Internet Computer
$4.23+0.03%
Lido DAO
$1.93+3.94%
Hedera
$0.05169810-1.64%
Quant
$107.77-1.59%
Cronos
$0.05928638+0.97%
Aptos
$7.04-1.03%
Arbitrum
$1.16-1.82%
VeChain
$0.01882072+0.67%
NEAR Protocol
$1.41+1.87%
Maker
$1,333.32+7.96%
Optimism
$1.64+0.91%
The Graph
$0.11139137+0.61%
Aave
$65.48-0.56%
XDC Network
$0.06331586+4.23%
Algorand
$0.11040364+0.03%
Immutable X
$0.79544804+3.79%
Stacks
$0.60997481+3.42%
EOS
$0.74742400+0.07%
Elrond
$32.09-0.24%
The Sandbox
$0.42338175-0.79%
Synthetix
$2.47-4.43%
Axie Infinity
$6.04-0.93%
Tezos
$0.83689600+1.32%
Theta
$0.77409328-2.13%
BitDAO
$0.51744440+0.47%
Bitcoin SV
$38.16-5.54%
USDD
$0.99743198+0.12%
Decentraland
$0.38327536-0.07%
Fantom
$0.24693346+4.68%
ApeCoin
$1.84-1.68%
Injective Protocol
$8.00+1.10%
Render Token
$1.78+1.45%
NEO
$8.85+0.47%
Flow
$0.58776126-0.22%
eCash
$0.00003116-0.00%
Rocket Pool
$30.01+2.70%
Gala
$0.02340896+0.91%
GateToken
$4.18+1.02%
Kava.io
$0.86508432-0.77%
Radix
$0.05529283+0.28%
KuCoin Token
$5.70-0.92%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99903458-1.67%
Chiliz
$0.07782040-0.12%
Curve DAO Token
$0.61232982+7.09%
Klaytn
$0.16094435+0.02%
IOTA
$0.17599502+0.56%
PAX Gold
$1,946.22-0.72%
Luna Classic
$0.00008086-0.02%
Sui
$0.64432076+1.00%
GMX
$52.06-5.11%
Compound
$65.60-1.53%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047+0.87%
Frax Share
$6.10+8.87%
Casper
$0.03898204-0.15%
Huobi Token
$2.70-1.83%
Mina
$0.44634247+0.49%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.96102347+6.33%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.62+3.60%
Nexo
$0.66353454+0.57%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.51%
Arweave
$5.55+0.26%
Dash
$31.66-1.14%
Zilliqa
$0.02094133-0.56%
Woo Network
$0.20304764+0.90%
dYdX
$2.02-5.45%
PancakeSwap
$1.54-0.92%
1inch Network
$0.31856422+0.37%
Flare
$0.01490670+2.77%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20666500+0.50%
Bitcoin Gold
$17.06-15.40%
Enjin
$0.29747456-0.49%
Gnosis
$114.04-2.22%
Osmosis
$0.47819156-0.87%
Mask Network
$3.52-0.36%
Qtum
$2.73+4.16%
THORChain
$0.94813349+0.88%
NEM
$0.03078410+2.88%
Loopring
$0.21435398-1.25%
Helium
$1.81+4.65%
Convex Finance
$3.25+0.51%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.83+2.22%
Celo
$0.49749660-4.63%
Zcash
$30.40+0.26%
BLUR
$0.30452821-0.72%
Oasis Network
$0.04829790+0.72%
Astar
$0.05413948-0.31%
Illuvium
$41.12+0.80%
Holo
$0.00128265+0.48%
FLOKI
$0.00002262+1.91%
Yearn Finance
$6,777.91+0.77%
Decred
$14.37-2.92%
Ravencoin
$0.01838481-0.90%
Fetch.ai
$0.20952530+0.26%
Stepn
$0.21459816+0.92%
ICON
$0.22274891+0.84%
Kusama
$23.78+2.61%
Golem
$0.20677598+0.60%
Ankr
$0.02519776-1.77%
SXP
$0.34408691-0.91%
Audius
$0.17630665-0.06%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.57921423-1.74%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-4.78%
Waves
$1.92-0.93%
JasmyCoin
$0.00392701+0.49%
EthereumPoW
$1.75-0.58%
Wemix
$0.60450763-1.59%
Balancer
$4.45+0.70%
Aragon
$4.47-0.07%
Siacoin
$0.00342328-1.50%
IoTeX
$0.01855491+0.90%
Wax
$0.05237802+0.47%
SafePal
$0.43733762+0.83%
Band Protocol
$1.22+1.70%
Moonbeam
$0.23121538+0.31%
Ocean Protocol
$0.35050142+0.60%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19913449-0.32%
Amp
$0.00264171+16.98%
Polymath Network
$0.16151253-18.82%
Harmony
$0.01174074-0.20%
TerraUSD
$0.01456102-1.91%
Sushiswap
$0.72169770+4.73%
Axelar
$0.39793794-1.52%
Biconomy
$0.22061078-1.10%
DigiByte
$0.00820561-0.21%
Gains Network
$4.43+2.72%
Horizen
$9.59+4.74%
Skale
$0.02828755+2.16%
Kyber Network
$0.70296503-4.57%
Lisk
$0.88035022-0.96%
Core
$0.82575093+0.13%
Stargate Finance
$0.58806762+0.27%
Synapse
$0.62419920+3.24%
UMA Protocol
$1.60-0.65%
Livepeer
$4.08+0.20%
Joe
$0.32406616-3.02%
Cartesi
$0.14622044+1.81%
OriginTrail
$0.26760048+8.33%
Liquity
$1.07+0.59%
PlayDapp
$0.17710876-0.95%
Nervos Network
$0.00283765+2.30%
Nano
$0.69327446-0.82%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01817247-1.43%
iExec RLC
$1.21+1.52%
Merit Circle
$0.19443225+2.52%
API3
$0.99103302+0.72%
Numeraire
$13.57+0.40%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015-0.38%
Verge
$0.00506999-2.26%
Steem
$0.18690624-1.48%
Celer Network
$0.01425926-1.46%
Radicle
$1.58-0.84%
OMG Network
$0.55665629-6.23%
Syscoin
$0.10872771-0.13%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Coin98
$0.13566645+1.06%
Celsius
$0.17731779+0.10%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.10+0.84%
Powerledger
$0.16801716-1.46%
Dent
$0.00075346+1.71%
SPACE ID
$0.25188416+0.81%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.94793236+0.08%
Civic
$0.08661513-1.01%
Secret
$0.32498478-0.34%
Braintrust
$0.27595088-1.34%
Marlin
$0.00837502-3.02%
Stormx
$0.00612883-2.02%
MetisDAO
$15.46-2.08%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00159745+0.21%
WINkLink
$0.00006837-0.32%
NKN
$0.09530708+0.05%
Hashflow
$0.35278516+1.24%
Keep Network
$0.11221338-2.50%
Chromia
$0.10768916+3.47%
COTI
$0.05021097+11.83%
Gitcoin
$1.00+1.31%
Bifrost
$0.04328619-1.21%
Ren
$0.05961919-0.00%
Galxe
$1.28-0.62%
Request
$0.07577100+0.48%
MOBOX
$0.27813289+1.74%
Spell Token
$0.00047541+0.87%
WazirX
$0.12367620+2.94%
Bancor
$0.37198412-0.49%
Sun Token
$0.00559608-0.72%
Origin Protocol
$0.10319019-1.10%
ARPA
$0.05177764-0.09%
Voyager Token
$0.17217207-6.78%
Adventure Gold
$0.64391749-1.58%
XYO Network
$0.00352139-1.10%
Boba Network
$0.14132249+1.57%
Aavegotchi
$0.93774607-2.45%
Sweat Economy
$0.00602861+0.46%
Raydium
$0.20853086+1.32%
SuperRare
$0.07351443-0.47%
Maple
$5.59-5.22%
Storj
$0.30051042+0.68%
Badger DAO
$2.15-2.30%
CEEK VR
$0.04808933-3.34%
Alien Worlds
$0.01077944+0.31%
Index Chain
$0.05082778-0.19%
GAS
$2.73-1.85%
TrueFi
$0.03536274+0.39%
LCX
$0.04788895-4.01%
RACA
$0.00011022-2.34%
Moonriver
$4.98+1.02%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.50364191+1.63%
Saitama
$0.00077510-2.42%
Serum
$0.09148717+5.57%
Reef
$0.00149048-0.09%
Ethernity
$1.79+5.38%
Yield Guild Games
$0.17895374+2.73%
Rally
$0.00650424-0.73%
Polkastarter
$0.31205435-0.02%
Travala.com
$0.58594248+0.64%
Orchid
$0.05046018-0.08%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.10+4.30%
LooksRare
$0.05354629-3.00%
BarnBridge
$3.01+0.22%
DIA
$0.24714253-3.35%
Keep3rV1
$55.56-2.35%
Alpaca Finance
$0.17864692-15.90%
Enzyme
$18.41-12.44%
Virtua
$0.02484178-0.37%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.23099350-1.32%
Onyxcoin
$0.00103367+1.20%
Velas
$0.01019513-6.82%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.58+3.32%
Alchemix
$12.94-2.52%
Decentral Games
$0.03164174-6.09%
Bluzelle
$0.05324217+1.07%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.10148674+2.16%
CLV
$0.03656087-0.12%
district0x
$0.02794815+9.73%
MXC
$0.00861228-0.06%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-5.24%
0x
$0.21991939+1.40%
Star Atlas
$0.00148933+1.95%
Harvest Finance
$25.04-0.89%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.19-1.54%
Bonk
$0.00000038+14.39%
StaFi
$0.27533099-0.49%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00373409+0.06%
Augur
$1.60-0.93%
Rarible
$1.06-0.62%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01269241+0.27%
Tokemak
$0.56766784-1.22%
Quantstamp
$0.01132407-0.09%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03067511-2.21%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04609802-1.15%
FTX Token
$1.38+2.26%
Pepe
$0.00000127+2.00%
Threshold
$0.02428412-0.78%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10074646+1.58%
Human
$0.03830390+0.03%
Pitbull
$0.0000000011.76%
Tether
$0.99899177-0.10%
USD Coin
$0.99946243-0.39%
Dai
$0.99970679-0.24%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Bitcoin Whale Michael Saylor Might Buy a Lot More BTC

MicroStrategy plans to sell up to $750 million, possibly to acquire BTC. The price of bitcoin rose following the announcement.

By Nick Baker
AccessTimeIconAug 1, 2023 at 11:18 p.m. UTC
Updated Aug 1, 2023 at 11:27 p.m. UTC
MicroStrategy Chairman Michael Saylor (Getty Images)

MicroStrategy Chairman Michael Saylor (Getty Images)

MicroStrategy, the software developer that’s amassed a giant bitcoin (BTC) stash in recent years, may raise up to $750 million by selling more stock and plans to use the proceeds to buy more bitcoin, among other things.

The announcement was made in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing late Tuesday. Bitcoin’s price rose noticeably in the aftermath, approaching $29,400 from around $29,200.

Chairman Michael Saylor has gotten MicroStrategy heavily involved with bitcoin, buying billions of dollars worth since the pandemic. And he’s raised money to do so the old-fashioned way: selling more of the publicly traded company’s equity and bonds. This adds to that strategy.

“We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including the acquisition of bitcoin and working capital, and, subject to market conditions,” already issued bonds, according to MicroStrategy’s Tuesday filing.

Read more: Michael Saylor Lost Big in the Dot-Com Bubble and Bitcoin’s Crash. Now He Aims to Rebound Again


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Nick Baker
Nick Baker

Nick Baker is CoinDesk's deputy editor-in-chief. He owns small amounts of BTC and ETH.

Follow @inkbacker on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.