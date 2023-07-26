Crypto Robo-Advisor Hedgehog Partners With CoinDesk Indices on Automated Investing Services

Bitcoin
$29,234.30+0.44%
Ethereum
$1,855.39+0.12%
XRP
$0.70157420+1.42%
Binance Coin
$237.64-0.43%
Dogecoin
$0.07922678+2.56%
Cardano
$0.30267400-0.27%
Solana
$24.40+5.83%
Tron
$0.08147306+0.86%
Polygon
$0.70654399-2.41%
Litecoin
$89.35+0.09%
Polkadot
$5.21+0.47%
Toncoin
$1.40-1.19%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,214.43+0.32%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000783+0.76%
Bitcoin Cash
$236.51+1.32%
Avalanche
$13.20-0.65%
Uniswap
$5.79+1.32%
Chainlink
$7.57+1.54%
Stellar
$0.14203400-0.31%
Binance USD
$0.99973025-0.43%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.97+0.18%
Monero
$162.11-0.14%
TrueUSD
$0.99912809+0.04%
Cosmos
$8.91-1.18%
OKB
$42.71+0.18%
Ethereum Classic
$18.02+0.16%
Filecoin
$4.28-5.12%
Internet Computer
$4.02+0.06%
Lido DAO
$1.91-2.23%
Hedera
$0.05163513-1.20%
Cronos
$0.05867719+0.35%
Aptos
$6.97-0.49%
Arbitrum
$1.18+0.27%
Quant
$102.97+0.04%
VeChain
$0.01848528-0.44%
NEAR Protocol
$1.34-2.00%
Maker
$1,140.82+3.02%
Aave
$70.31-0.30%
Optimism
$1.47-1.70%
The Graph
$0.10878222-1.94%
Synthetix
$2.68-2.60%
Algorand
$0.10900009-0.63%
Stacks
$0.60270386+2.10%
Elrond
$32.25-0.97%
Theta
$0.82981291-0.81%
EOS
$0.73518100-0.55%
The Sandbox
$0.42330799-1.49%
Axie Infinity
$5.99-1.24%
BitDAO
$0.52923431-3.26%
XDC Network
$0.05544605-8.71%
Immutable X
$0.70936760+0.03%
Tezos
$0.80800000-0.28%
ApeCoin
$1.99-2.29%
USDD
$0.99914843+0.16%
Decentraland
$0.38383755+0.07%
Bitcoin SV
$34.48-2.31%
Fantom
$0.23453944-2.38%
Render Token
$1.75-2.21%
Injective Protocol
$7.98-0.31%
Curve DAO Token
$0.72206252-1.22%
NEO
$8.54-1.54%
Flow
$0.57403452-1.62%
Radix
$0.05729204+2.14%
GateToken
$4.21-0.33%
Gala
$0.02338854-4.34%
Rocket Pool
$29.22-2.00%
Kava.io
$0.86785431+1.35%
eCash
$0.00002897-2.11%
KuCoin Token
$5.81+0.15%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99838573-0.58%
Chiliz
$0.07618812-2.05%
Klaytn
$0.15953845-2.18%
PAX Gold
$1,954.26+0.39%
GMX
$54.39+1.54%
Compound
$69.48+14.62%
IOTA
$0.17099305-2.08%
Luna Classic
$0.00008122-2.50%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047-0.86%
Frax Share
$5.99+1.05%
Huobi Token
$2.67-0.51%
Casper
$0.03763067-1.39%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.00%
Sui
$0.62845032-1.70%
Mina
$0.43572613-0.29%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.91751922-1.67%
Arweave
$5.58-1.76%
Dash
$31.16-1.76%
dYdX
$2.06+1.19%
Nexo
$0.61992379-3.91%
Zilliqa
$0.02059232-0.67%
Woo Network
$0.19843442+0.32%
PancakeSwap
$1.48-0.76%
1inch Network
$0.29996205-1.74%
Enjin
$0.29790898-2.50%
Osmosis
$0.48949294-1.71%
Gnosis
$114.28-1.80%
Mask Network
$3.59-0.28%
Flare
$0.01409172-0.78%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19488000-0.40%
Convex Finance
$3.62+5.38%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.24-3.13%
THORChain
$0.93817133-2.38%
Loopring
$0.21651457-1.36%
Qtum
$2.53-2.90%
NEM
$0.02872225-0.26%
Oasis Network
$0.05043303+0.08%
Zcash
$29.72+0.23%
Celo
$0.47993441-0.10%
BLUR
$0.30034694-2.10%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.18-0.33%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.37+0.83%
Stepn
$0.20952203-1.58%
Illuvium
$39.66+0.18%
Holo
$0.00124884+0.64%
Decred
$14.44-3.05%
Fetch.ai
$0.21029309-0.33%
Helium
$1.52+3.82%
FLOKI
$0.00002198-0.23%
Yearn Finance
$6,607.55+1.93%
Ravencoin
$0.01769632-3.29%
ICON
$0.21509703-0.65%
Ankr
$0.02503592+0.52%
Astar
$0.04520212-3.36%
Kusama
$22.25-2.30%
Wemix
$0.63685467-0.75%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.59800420-2.51%
Golem
$0.19533052-0.74%
SXP
$0.33564111-0.50%
Waves
$1.89-1.72%
Balancer
$4.47-1.27%
Audius
$0.17726283-1.25%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.01%
EthereumPoW
$1.71-0.10%
JasmyCoin
$0.00377259+0.65%
IoTeX
$0.01868075-1.31%
Wax
$0.05227404-4.15%
Siacoin
$0.00333268-0.97%
Aragon
$4.01-2.76%
TerraUSD
$0.01618337+1.51%
Moonbeam
$0.22877265-1.80%
SafePal
$0.41778076+0.53%
Band Protocol
$1.18+0.32%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34638111-1.43%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19728680+0.25%
Harmony
$0.01164671-0.40%
Amp
$0.00245796-11.13%
Axelar
$0.39615572-3.88%
Biconomy
$0.21892515-1.77%
Gains Network
$4.34+1.42%
Kyber Network
$0.71807173+3.56%
DigiByte
$0.00776202+1.20%
Sushiswap
$0.65109522-1.49%
Horizen
$8.91+2.85%
Synapse
$0.64238375-2.58%
Lisk
$0.83691297-2.30%
Core
$0.80800205-1.13%
Skale
$0.02544419-2.22%
Stargate Finance
$0.57772818-2.79%
Polymath Network
$0.13131635-1.64%
Livepeer
$4.01+0.45%
Joe
$0.32948762+0.05%
UMA Protocol
$1.53-2.08%
Cartesi
$0.14277304-0.17%
Liquity
$1.05+1.21%
OriginTrail
$0.25316797-6.59%
PlayDapp
$0.16877253-3.38%
Nano
$0.68987923-1.83%
Nervos Network
$0.00272395-0.50%
Merit Circle
$0.20449725-6.31%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01771431+1.08%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015-1.77%
Numeraire
$13.43+2.65%
API3
$0.95353070-2.34%
iExec RLC
$1.13-1.76%
OMG Network
$0.58483006-1.12%
Celer Network
$0.01425730-0.32%
Syscoin
$0.11192313+0.29%
Steem
$0.18105422-1.56%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Radicle
$1.55+0.70%
Verge
$0.00460775-10.29%
Coin98
$0.13336737-1.54%
Braintrust
$0.30032083-5.93%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.06-0.91%
Secret
$0.34593258-0.02%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.93985374-1.94%
SPACE ID
$0.24439823-1.46%
MetisDAO
$15.87+0.26%
Civic
$0.08573719-1.36%
Celsius
$0.16210751+0.48%
Dent
$0.00070762-0.75%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00160798+0.47%
Marlin
$0.00822504-5.52%
WINkLink
$0.00006764-0.54%
Powerledger
$0.15004578-1.21%
Keep Network
$0.11694127+4.31%
Stormx
$0.00575662-3.21%
NKN
$0.09366545-0.19%
Chromia
$0.10587096-1.98%
Ren
$0.05907798+0.70%
Request
$0.07645323-2.74%
Bifrost
$0.04225804+0.75%
Galxe
$1.25-0.34%
Hashflow
$0.33138048-1.64%
COTI
$0.04748875-1.98%
Gitcoin
$0.93197847-3.24%
WazirX
$0.12397812-3.83%
Bancor
$0.37366163-1.25%
Spell Token
$0.00047042+2.83%
MOBOX
$0.26880502-1.90%
Sun Token
$0.00580971-1.03%
Origin Protocol
$0.10983207+22.12%
Aavegotchi
$0.97904426+0.07%
ARPA
$0.04831623+0.45%
XYO Network
$0.00337114-2.59%
Boba Network
$0.13697705+0.05%
Raydium
$0.21169880+0.14%
SuperRare
$0.07441435-2.60%
Maple
$5.75+5.46%
Adventure Gold
$0.57290830-3.96%
LCX
$0.05440986+0.68%
Storj
$0.28741279+0.38%
CEEK VR
$0.04971140-1.07%
Badger DAO
$2.08-1.74%
Voyager Token
$0.13615761+0.61%
Alien Worlds
$0.01070942+0.96%
Index Chain
$0.04908899+0.38%
GAS
$2.64-1.96%
RACA
$0.00010940-1.19%
TrueFi
$0.03420075-1.50%
Reef
$0.00157764-0.55%
Moonriver
$4.90-1.13%
Sweat Economy
$0.00533980+0.81%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.46673197-1.23%
Serum
$0.09073582-2.15%
Saitama
$0.00074855+2.70%
Rally
$0.00617268-3.40%
Polkastarter
$0.30803319-4.22%
Orchid
$0.05161651+3.37%
Velas
$0.01220224-0.53%
Yield Guild Games
$0.16293025+4.70%
LooksRare
$0.05385962+0.81%
Travala.com
$0.53675027-2.58%
Ethernity
$1.54-1.36%
DIA
$0.25007044-0.50%
Virtua
$0.02499795-0.40%
Keep3rV1
$53.97-1.05%
Alchemix
$13.73-1.77%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.22905526-5.92%
BarnBridge
$2.75-1.71%
Onyxcoin
$0.00104903-5.87%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.67-4.21%
Enzyme
$16.77-2.31%
Decentral Games
$0.03245985+1.61%
CLV
$0.03779650+2.56%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14408891-1.77%
Bluzelle
$0.05300399-2.24%
MXC
$0.00856887-3.77%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.04-2.04%
district0x
$0.02730000-2.85%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-8.18%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.09495438-4.35%
0x
$0.20552067-0.33%
Star Atlas
$0.00144672-0.75%
Harvest Finance
$24.14-0.70%
Augur
$1.99-2.03%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.02-1.09%
StaFi
$0.27331551-2.54%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00376327+1.35%
Bonk
$0.00000034+2.26%
Rarible
$1.09+0.92%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01292625-4.14%
Tokemak
$0.58825743-0.67%
Quantstamp
$0.01201293+0.39%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03103136+0.42%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04944733+4.49%
FTX Token
$1.34-2.59%
Pepe
$0.00000125-4.85%
Threshold
$0.02437435+4.61%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09781794-0.50%
Human
$0.04243962+2.08%
Pitbull
$0.0000000015.41%
Tether
$0.99983040-0.03%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.34%
Dai
$0.99991644-0.17%
Crypto Robo-Advisor Hedgehog Partners With CoinDesk Indices on Automated Investing Services

The SEC-registered robo-adviser will offer several crypto sector investment solutions, in addition an offering that follows all of the sectors tracked by CDI.

By Elizabeth Napolitano
AccessTimeIconJul 26, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. UTC
Hedgehog (George Chernilevsky/Wikimedia Commons)

Hedgehog, an SEC-registered robo-advisor for crypto-focused investors, will soon let users invest in automated sectors based on indices offered by CoinDesk Indices (CDI).

Users can invest in one of several digital asset sectors tracked by CDI's indices, including computing, culture and entertainment, currency, decentralized finance (DeFi) and smart contract platform. Hedgehog will also offer The CoinDesk Market Select Index (CMIS), a single automated investing solution providing exposure to all the sectors CDI tracks.

CoinDesk Indices is a part of CoinDesk.

"We believe that this collaboration will further advance the Hedgehog platform and the digital asset ecosystem by bringing more TradFi best practices, like sector investment exposure, to the crypto world,” Colton Dillion, CEO of Hedgehog, said in a statement.

CoinDesk's crypto sector indices aim to measure the performance of some of the most important segments in the liquid digital asset market. CDI's team selects the projects that comprise each of those five indices based on "a screening process" which evaluates whether constituents "meet certain trading and custody requirements," according to a press release.

CoinDesk Indices (CDI) has served as the leading provider of digital asset indices by assets under management for nearly a decade. In recent years, it has forged partnerships with Onramp Invest, a digital asset wealth management company, and Galaxy-backed crypto portfolio provider Truvius.

Hedgehog's investing app is available for both iOS and Android users, and allows users to rebalance at their convenience.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

