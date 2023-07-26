Crypto Robo-Advisor Hedgehog Partners With CoinDesk Indices on Automated Investing Services
The SEC-registered robo-adviser will offer several crypto sector investment solutions, in addition an offering that follows all of the sectors tracked by CDI.
Hedgehog, an SEC-registered robo-advisor for crypto-focused investors, will soon let users invest in automated sectors based on indices offered by CoinDesk Indices (CDI).
Users can invest in one of several digital asset sectors tracked by CDI's indices, including computing, culture and entertainment, currency, decentralized finance (DeFi) and smart contract platform. Hedgehog will also offer The CoinDesk Market Select Index (CMIS), a single automated investing solution providing exposure to all the sectors CDI tracks.
CoinDesk Indices is a part of CoinDesk.
"We believe that this collaboration will further advance the Hedgehog platform and the digital asset ecosystem by bringing more TradFi best practices, like sector investment exposure, to the crypto world,” Colton Dillion, CEO of Hedgehog, said in a statement.
CoinDesk's crypto sector indices aim to measure the performance of some of the most important segments in the liquid digital asset market. CDI's team selects the projects that comprise each of those five indices based on "a screening process" which evaluates whether constituents "meet certain trading and custody requirements," according to a press release.
CoinDesk Indices (CDI) has served as the leading provider of digital asset indices by assets under management for nearly a decade. In recent years, it has forged partnerships with Onramp Invest, a digital asset wealth management company, and Galaxy-backed crypto portfolio provider Truvius.
Hedgehog's investing app is available for both iOS and Android users, and allows users to rebalance at their convenience.
