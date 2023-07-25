Fed Preview: Crypto Observers See Powell Keeping Door Open for Rate Hikes Beyond July

"I'm looking into what tone the Fed will set for the next meetings in September and beyond. We are at an intriguing juncture, as inflation has been receding, but the favorable base effects will be less pronounced from here on. Additionally, the oil price bounced back about 10% over the past few weeks," David Lawant, head of research at institutional crypto derivatives platform FalconX, said in an email, hinting at the scope for a hawkish Fed talk.