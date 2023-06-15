First Mover Asia: Large Bitcoin Holders Content to Hold Long Positions Amid Regulatory Turmoil

BTC was recently trading at about $25,171, off 3.1% over the past four hours, part of a wider crypto selloff. The largest cryptocurrency in market value had been traveling comfortably just below $26,000 for much of the past five days as markets awaited the latest interest rate decision by the U.S. central bank and continued to chew over last week's U.S. Securities and Exchange lawsuits against crypto exchanges Binance and Coinbase.