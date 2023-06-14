XRP Tumbles 8%, Erasing Price Gains from ‘Hinman Emails’ in Ripple Lawsuit

XRP’s sharp downturn happened as bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH), the two leading cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, lost key price levels Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate decision. Despite the Fed pausing its rate hike campaign after 14 months, an event most traders thought would be bullish for prices, BTC and ETH dropped below $25,000 and $1,700, respectively, to 3-month lows.