First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Breaks Its Losing Streak in Late Tuesday Rally

"With First Republic Bank looking like it could go under, I suspect the market is anticipating yet more liquidity injections to prop up what certainly seems to be an American banking sector that is still very much in the throes of crisis," Jake Boyle, director of Caleb & Brown, a retail crypto brokerage, wrote in an email to CoinDesk. "Bitcoin, as a result, is front-running these expectations. Cracks in the financial system are growing, even if relatively subtly at the moment, and it’s going to be incredibly difficult for the Fed to adhere to its tightening regime going forward."